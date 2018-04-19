Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Is A 'Desi Girl Forever.' Seen Her Reply To Your Bharat Disclaimer?

Highlights
- "UP-Bareilly ki pali badi hun, janaab. Desi girl forever," she replied
- "Bharat welcomes you back home. Humari film Hindi hai," Salman said
- Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar
Read Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra's Twitter exchange here.
#Bharat .. welcomes u back home @priyankachopra . See u soon .. By the way humari film Hindi hai ;) . @atulreellife@aliabbaszafar#Eid2019— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 18, 2018
UP Bareilly .... #DesiGirl forever.— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 18, 2018
Very happy to be a part of #Bharat and see all of u on set!!@beingsalmankhan@atulreellife@aliabbaszafar#Eid2019https://t.co/pH5Iz7yy1Q
Priyanka Chopra's last Hindi film was Jai Gangaajal, which released in 2016. She's a busy star in the West and debuted in Hollywood last year with Baywatch and much before that, she starred in the American TV show Quantico. Priyanka has two other Hollywood films in the line-up and the third season of Quantico begins this month.
Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra are co-stars of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam-E-Ishq and God Tussi Great Ho. Ali Abbas Zafar directed her in Gunday.
Oh, BTW, Ali Abbas Zafar also had a message for Priyanka.
Swagat hai aapka @priyankachopra#Bharat ki mitti aur hawa ko apka intezaar hai ;) pic.twitter.com/EZ5BRuc0xh— ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 18, 2018
Hope you're ready for me @aliabbaszafar let's do this.. Again! https://t.co/YMIjg6cRAj— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 18, 2018
Of Bharat, Priyanka told news agency PTI, "I'm looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer."
Like other films of Salman Khan, Bharat hits the screens on Eid. It is slated for a Eid 2019 release.