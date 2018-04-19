Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Is A 'Desi Girl Forever.' Seen Her Reply To Your Bharat Disclaimer?

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in Salaam-E-Ishq (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights "UP-Bareilly ki pali badi hun, janaab. Desi girl forever," she replied "Bharat welcomes you back home. Humari film Hindi hai," Salman said Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar

Swagat hai aapka @priyankachopra#Bharat ki mitti aur hawa ko apka intezaar hai ;) pic.twitter.com/EZ5BRuc0xh — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 18, 2018