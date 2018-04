Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Is A 'Desi Girl Forever.' Seen Her Reply To Your Bharat Disclaimer?

Highlights "UP-Bareilly ki pali badi hun, janaab. Desi girl forever," she replied "Bharat welcomes you back home. Humari film Hindi hai," Salman said Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar

Swagat hai aapka @priyankachopra#Bharat ki mitti aur hawa ko apka intezaar hai ;) pic.twitter.com/EZ5BRuc0xh — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) April 18, 2018

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra are all set to co-star together in Ali Abbas Zafar's Salman welcomed Priyanka on board with a tweet that had a hilarious disclaimer for the actress, whom we've all but lost to Hollywood. But Priyanka, a 'girl forever,' is very happy to be a part of team. "welcomes you back home, Priyanka Chopra. See you soon. By the way,," Salman tweeted, adding a wink emoticon. (ROFL). However, Priyanka's reply is just winning the Internet, you'll agree too. "UP-Bareillygirl forever. Very happy to be a part ofand see all of u on set," she tweeted.Read Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra's Twitter exchange here.Priyanka Chopra's last Hindi film was, which released in 2016. She's a busy star in the West and debuted in Hollywood last year withand much before that, she starred in the American TV show. Priyanka has two other Hollywood films in the line-up and the third season ofbegins this month. Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra are co-stars ofand. Ali Abbas Zafar directed her inOh, BTW, Ali Abbas Zafar also had a message for Priyanka.Of, Priyanka told news agency PTI, "I'm looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer." Salman has already started filmingLike other films of Salman Khan,hits the screens on Eid. It is slated for a Eid 2019 release.