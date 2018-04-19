Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Is A 'Desi Girl Forever.' Seen Her Reply To Your Bharat Disclaimer?

Salman Khan welcomed Priyanka Chopra on board with a tweet that had a hilarious disclaimer

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 19, 2018 08:58 IST
69 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra Is A 'Desi Girl Forever.' Seen Her Reply To Your Bharat Disclaimer?

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra in Salaam-E-Ishq (Image courtesy: YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "UP-Bareilly ki pali badi hun, janaab. Desi girl forever," she replied
  2. "Bharat welcomes you back home. Humari film Hindi hai," Salman said
  3. Bharat is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar
Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra are all set to co-star together in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat. Salman welcomed Priyanka on board with a tweet that had a hilarious disclaimer for the actress, whom we've all but lost to Hollywood. But Priyanka, a 'desi girl forever,' is very happy to be a part of team Bharat. "Bharat welcomes you back home, Priyanka Chopra. See you soon. By the way, humari film Hindi hai," Salman tweeted, adding a wink emoticon. (ROFL). However, Priyanka's reply is just winning the Internet, you'll agree too. "UP-Bareilly ki pali badi hun, janaab. Desi girl forever. Very happy to be a part of Bharat and see all of u on set," she tweeted.

Read Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra's Twitter exchange here.
 
 

Priyanka Chopra's last Hindi film was Jai Gangaajal, which released in 2016. She's a busy star in the West and debuted in Hollywood last year with Baywatch and much before that, she starred in the American TV show Quantico. Priyanka has two other Hollywood films in the line-up and the third season of Quantico begins this month.

Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra are co-stars of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam-E-Ishq and God Tussi Great Ho. Ali Abbas Zafar directed her in Gunday.

Oh, BTW, Ali Abbas Zafar also had a message for Priyanka.
 
 

Of Bharat, Priyanka told news agency PTI, "I'm looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer."

Comments
Salman has already started filming Bharat.
 
 

#Bharat#A journey of a man and Nation together @beingsalmankhan

A post shared by ali (@aliabbaszafar) on



Like other films of Salman Khan, Bharat hits the screens on Eid. It is slated for a Eid 2019 release.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Salman KhanPriyanka ChopraBharat

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL Schedule

................................ Advertisement ................................