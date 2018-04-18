Salman Khan's Bharat Disclaimer For Priyanka Chopra Will Make You ROFL This is how Salman addressed his tweet to Priyanka: "Bharat welcomes you back home Priyanka Chopra. See you soon. By the way, humari film Hindi hai."

Share EMAIL PRINT Salman and Priyanka will be seen again in Bharat (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights "Bharat welcomes you back home Priyanka," tweeted Salman "By the way, humari film Hindi hai," he added Bharat is Salman Khan's next film Bharat intrinsically belongs to Bollywood, which had last witnessed a Priyanka Chopra film in 2016. Priyanka, a busy star in the West, was last seen in Jai Gangaajal back home. This is how Salman addressed his tweet to Priyanka: "Bharat welcomes you back home Priyanka Chopra. See you soon. By the way, humari film Hindi hai." Oh, Salman also added a wink emoticon to go with the tweet. Major LOL.

#Bharat .. welcomes u back home @priyankachopra . See u soon .. By the way humari film Hindi hai ;) . @atulreellife@aliabbaszafar#Eid2019 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 18, 2018



Salman Khan's zinger was directed (all in good humour, of course) at Priyanka's impressive Hollywood resume. Priyanka is currently busy shooting for the third season of Quantico and also has two other Hollywood films - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic? in her line-up. She made her Hollywood debut playing the antagonist in last year's Baywatch.



Earlier this week, the big announcement about Priyanka's home-coming to Bollywood was announced in a statement, in which the actress said: "I'm looking forward to begin shooting this film and working with Salman and Ali again after a considerable time. I've learnt a lot from them in our previous collaborations and am excited to see what this one has to offer." Priyanka and Salman are co-stars of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Salaam-E-Ishq and God Tussi Great Ho while Ali Abbas Zafar has directed her in Gunday.



Salman Khan is on the sets of Bharat in London already and this is what the director posted on Instagram recently. Priyanka Chopra's Quantico 3 is scheduled to premiere on April 26. Quantico 3 may reportedly be Priyanka's last stint with the TV show as she wants to divert her full-fledged attention to Bollywood now.

17 days... @abcquantico #QuanticoCountdown #BTS A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 9, 2018 at 4:55pm PDT



While there's no word on any other Bollywood project of Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan is yet to film the remaining portions of Remo D'Souza's Race 3.



Bharat is slated to hit screens on Eid next year.





