Time 100: How Meghan Markle And Priyanka Chopra Became Friends Over Biryani

#TBT to my @Time 100 cover two years ago. Congratulations to everyone on this year's #Time100 list! Happy to have had the opportunity to share my thoughts about Meghan Markle, one of this year's honorees and my friend, with the world.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Apr 19, 2018 at 10:54am PDT