Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor's Gym Attendance Is Impressive

* Warning * Contents of this will give you major fitness goals, courtesy Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, who just can't go a day without work-outs. On Thursday, Deepika was spotted leaving the gym in Bandra - the paparazzi could only catch a glimpse of the actress but from fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala's social media posts we can have an idea of the rigorous work-out that went on inside. Meanwhile, Kareena was also photographed exiting the gym in Bandra and making her way to the car. Kareena is such a trend-setter - even when she steps out in gym wear.
Here's just a glimpse of Deepika Padukone doing swan dives from a month ago:
#MondayMotivation at its best with @deepikapadukone doing the #SwanDive on the #Reformer. This exercise strengthens the back muscles, challenges the core and activates the glutes. #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #YasminsBodyImage #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #Pilates #PilatesMasterInstructor #PilatesIndia #BalancedBody #CelebrityTrainer #DeepikaPadukone #fitnessgoals #bosu
Here's how Kareena Kapoor sweats it out in the gym:
Deepika and Kareena were clicked after their work-out sessions and Janhvi Kapoor was photographed while just making her way inside. She sported a distressed denim jacket to go with her white pants and tee. The shooting of Janhvi's Bollywood debut Dhadak is currently underway. Janhvi took a break from the film's shoot after Sridevi died last month. Produced by Karan Johar, Dhadak is slated to release in July this year.
Shahid Kapoor is another star whose gym attendance is pretty impressive. He's often accompanied by wife Mira Rajput and his little daughter Misha also comes to pick him up.
