Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' Collects Rs 300 Crore In India, Completes 50 Days In Theatres

Highlights
- "Padmvaat" collected Rs 500 crore worldwide in February
- It's the seventh Hindi film to have collected over Rs 300 crore
- Salman Khan has 3 while Aamir has 2 films over Rs 300 crore mark
Despite protests and agitations... Despite no release in two states... #Padmaavat survives all odds... Completes 50 days... Crosses 300 cr... 7th film to swim past 300 cr mark [NettBOC]... Data and details follow...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2018
Deepika Padukone posted this:
Here's a week-wise break-up of the film's collection:
#Padmaavat biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2018
Week 1: 166.50 cr [had an extended weekend]
Week 2: 69.50 cr
Week 3: 31.75 cr
Week 4: 14.17 cr
Week 5: 7.54 cr
Week 6: 6.98 cr
Week 7: 3.82 cr
Total: 300.26 cr
India biz.
Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
BLOCKBUSTER.
Here are all the details of films which have collected Rs 300 crore and more:
300 cr Club and its members...#PK [2014]#BajrangiBhaijaan [2015]#Sultan [2016]#Dangal [2016]#TigerZindaHai [2017] #TZH#Padmaavat [2018]— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2018
NOTE: #Baahubali2 [dubbed Hindi version; 2017] is the ONLY film in 500 cr Club.
NettBOC... India biz.
"Padmaavat" had collected over Rs 500 crore worldwide last month - Traan Adarsh tweeted:
Critical acclaim is vital... But audience mandate holds more significance when stakes are high... #Padmaavat swims towards SUPER-SUCCESS by crossing 500 cr mark [Gross BOC] worldwide... Truly, the first major success story of 2018.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2018
Director Bhansali and his team faced several hurdles during the film's making and also before its release. Rajput Karni Sena and many other fringe outfits opposed to the film's release citing historical inaccuracies. Several death threats were issued against Mr Bhansali and Deepika. "Padmaavat" was initially meant to release in December 2017 but the release was postponed to January 25.