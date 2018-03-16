Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' Collects Rs 300 Crore In India, Completes 50 Days In Theatres

Highlights "Padmvaat" collected Rs 500 crore worldwide in February It's the seventh Hindi film to have collected over Rs 300 crore Salman Khan has 3 while Aamir has 2 films over Rs 300 crore mark

Despite protests and agitations... Despite no release in two states... #Padmaavat survives all odds... Completes 50 days... Crosses 300 cr... 7th film to swim past 300 cr mark [NettBOC]... Data and details follow... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2018

#Padmaavat biz at a glance...

Week 1: 166.50 cr [had an extended weekend]

Week 2: 69.50 cr

Week 3: 31.75 cr

Week 4: 14.17 cr

Week 5: 7.54 cr

Week 6: 6.98 cr

Week 7: 3.82 cr

Total: 300.26 cr

India biz.

Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2018

Critical acclaim is vital... But audience mandate holds more significance when stakes are high... #Padmaavat swims towards SUPER-SUCCESS by crossing 500 cr mark [Gross BOC] worldwide... Truly, the first major success story of 2018. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2018