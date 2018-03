Deepika Padukone's 'Padmaavat' Collects Rs 300 Crore In India, Completes 50 Days In Theatres

Highlights "Padmvaat" collected Rs 500 crore worldwide in February It's the seventh Hindi film to have collected over Rs 300 crore Salman Khan has 3 while Aamir has 2 films over Rs 300 crore mark

Despite protests and agitations... Despite no release in two states... #Padmaavat survives all odds... Completes 50 days... Crosses 300 cr... 7th film to swim past 300 cr mark [NettBOC]... Data and details follow... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2018

#Padmaavat biz at a glance...

Week 1: 166.50 cr [had an extended weekend]

Week 2: 69.50 cr

Week 3: 31.75 cr

Week 4: 14.17 cr

Week 5: 7.54 cr

Week 6: 6.98 cr

Week 7: 3.82 cr

Total: 300.26 cr

India biz.

Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 16, 2018

Critical acclaim is vital... But audience mandate holds more significance when stakes are high... #Padmaavat swims towards SUPER-SUCCESS by crossing 500 cr mark [Gross BOC] worldwide... Truly, the first major success story of 2018. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2018

Deepika Padukone's "" crossed the Rs 300 crore-mark in India, a box office territory which so far has been ruled by Salman Khan and Aamir Khan. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that 50 days after it hit the screens, "" collected Rs 300.26 crore in India. "" is the seventh film to cross the coveted Rs 300-crore mark after Salman Khan'sandand Aamir Khan'sand. S S Rajamouli'sis way ahead - past Rs 500 crore. "Despite protests and agitations, despite no release in two states, "" survives all odds. Completes 50 days (and) crosses Rs 300 crore," Taran Adarsh tweeted.Deepika Padukone posted this:Here's a week-wise break-up of the film's collection:Here are all the details of films which have collected Rs 300 crore and more:" had collected over Rs 500 crore worldwide last month - Traan Adarsh tweeted:" is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and it also stars Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. The film is based on Malik Muhammad Jayasi's ballad of the same name, which narrates the story of Rani Padmini of Chittor, who performedafter Alauddin Khilji breeched the fort of Chittor.Director Bhansali and his team faced several hurdles during the film's making and also before its release. Rajput Karni Sena and many other fringe outfits opposed to the film's release citing historical inaccuracies. Several death threats were issued against Mr Bhansali and Deepika. "" was initially meant to release in December 2017 but the release was postponed to January 25.