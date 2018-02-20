"Padmaavat" Box Office Collection: Slow Clap For Deepika Padukone's Film - 500 Crore Worldwide

"Padmaavat," with Rs 500 crore in its pocket, is the first major hit of 2018

Deepika Padukone in "Padmaavat." (Image courtesy: Deepika Padukone)

New Delhi: 

Yes, you read that right. "Padmaavat," starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, has crossed the Rs 500-crore mark in worldwide box office collections. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Padmaavat swims towards super-success by crossing Rs 500 crore mark (gross box office collection) worldwide. Truly, the first major success story of 2018." In India, "Padmaavat" collected Rs 276.50 crore in four weeks (in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu), which is a feat in itself. The fourth weekend collection of "Padmaavat" was almost at par with PadMan's second weekend collection (approximately Rs 8 crore). It was just Rs 2.95 crore less that Aiyaary's first weekend collection.
 
 
 

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's embattled "Padmaavat" released after nearly two-month delay on January 25, the extended Republic Day weekend. At the time of its release, several theatres owners refused to screen the film fearing violent attacks from the members of Rajput Karni Sena and other Rajput outfits, who were protesting against the film's release. The delay and reduced number of screens impacted the business of "Padmaavat" yet it found the path of success.

"Padmaavat" is based on the Malik Muhammad Jayasi's ballad of the same name and narrates the story of Rani Padmini of Chittor, who performed jauhar when Alauddin Khilji invaded Chittor. The jauhar scene in the film became controversial after some celebs thought the film endorsed the acts of jauhar and sati. However, both Deepika and director Bhansali, defended the scene. Deepika said that the act of jauhar in the film has to be seen in the context of the time period while Mr Bhansali said that his film shows jauhar as an 'act of war.'

"Padmaavat" also stars Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles.

