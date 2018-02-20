'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection: Slow Clap For Deepika Padukone's Film - 500 Crore Worldwide

Highlights
- "Padmaavat" is the "first major success story of 2018"
- Deepika Padukone's film collected over Rs 276 crore in India
- "Padmaavat" gave stiff competition to PadMan and Aiyaari
Critical acclaim is vital... But audience mandate holds more significance when stakes are high... #Padmaavat swims towards SUPER-SUCCESS by crossing 500 cr mark [Gross BOC] worldwide... Truly, the first major success story of 2018.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 20, 2018
#PadMan biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2018
Week 1: 62.87 cr
Weekend 2: 9.03 cr
Total: 71.90 cr
India biz.
#Padmaavat biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 19, 2018
Week 1: 166.50 cr
Week 2: 69.50 cr
Week 3: 31.75 cr
Weekend 4: 8.75 cr
Total: 276.50 cr
India biz.
Note: Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
SUPER-HIT.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's embattled "Padmaavat" released after nearly two-month delay on January 25, the extended Republic Day weekend. At the time of its release, several theatres owners refused to screen the film fearing violent attacks from the members of Rajput Karni Sena and other Rajput outfits, who were protesting against the film's release. The delay and reduced number of screens impacted the business of "Padmaavat" yet it found the path of success.
"Padmaavat" also stars Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari in pivotal roles.