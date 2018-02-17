'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 22: Deepika Padukone's Film Is A Super Hit. Earns 267 Crore

#Padmaavat had an EXCELLENT Week 3... Partial holidays on weekdays gave a boost to its biz... [Week 3] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 6.30 cr, Sun 8 cr, Mon 3.20 cr, Tue 3.75 cr, Wed 4.50 cr, Thu 2.50 cr. Total: 267.755 cr. India biz... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.