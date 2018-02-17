'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 22: Deepika Padukone's Film Is A Super Hit. Earns 267 Crore

Deepika Padukone's "Padmaavat" remained rock-steady in the third week of its release and has been declared a super hit by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, which was reportedly made on lavish budget of Rs 190 crore has raked in over 267 crore, as of last count. "Padmaavat had an excellent week 3... Partial holidays on weekdays gave a boost to its biz... [Week 3] Friday 3.50 crore, Saturday 6.30 crore, Sunday 8 crore, Monday 3.20 crore, Tuesday 3.75 crore, Wednesday 4.50 crore, Thursday 2.50 crore. Total: 267.755 cr. India biz... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu," Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet.
Highlights
- Padmaavat is a 'super hit' declares trade analyst Taran Adarsh
- Ranveer is youngest actor whose film crossed Rs 200-crore mark
- Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari also play pivotal roles in the film
Take a look at "Padmaavat"'s India business report card here:
#Padmaavat had an EXCELLENT Week 3... Partial holidays on weekdays gave a boost to its biz... [Week 3] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 6.30 cr, Sun 8 cr, Mon 3.20 cr, Tue 3.75 cr, Wed 4.50 cr, Thu 2.50 cr. Total: 267.755 cr. India biz... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2018
He also tweeted:
#Padmaavat biz at a glance...— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 16, 2018
Week 1: 166.50 cr
Week 2: 69.50 cr
Week 3: 31.75 cr
Total: 267.75 cr
India biz.
Note: Includes all 3 versions - Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
SUPER-HIT.
"Padmaavat", starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, was released on January 25, amid protests by several fringe groups that demanded a nationwide ban on the film's release. "Padmaavat"was Deepika and Ranveer's third collaboration together and their third association with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali. They have previously worked in Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani.
With "Padmaavat"'s success, Ranveer Singh has become the youngest actor whose film has crossed Rs 200-crore mark. Speaking of his association with Mr Bhansali, Ranveer told news agency PTI, "I am ready to do anything for Mr Bhansali. I understand too well that our collaboration is very special, and a lot of people recognise that, I recognise it too. I hope to do more films with him, and I hope that I am able to create a vast legacy of memorable films with such a special filmmaker."
Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari also play pivotal roles in "Padmaavat". It was the first Indian film to have a global IMAX 3D release.
Comments
(With inputs from PTI.)