Deepika Padukone's Swan Dive Workout Is A Major Motivation

Highlights
- Deepika Padukone nailed the Swan Dive workout
- "#MondayMotivation at its best with Deepika Padukone," wrote Yasmin
- Padmaavat is Deepika's highest-grossing film
Take a look at Deepika's #SwanDive workout:
#MondayMotivation at its best with @deepikapadukone doing the #SwanDive on the #Reformer. This exercise strengthens the back muscles, challenges the core and activates the glutes. #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #YasminsBodyImage #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #Pilates #PilatesMasterInstructor #PilatesIndia #BalancedBody #CelebrityTrainer #DeepikaPadukone #fitnessgoals #bosu
Last week, Yasmin had shared another one of Deepika's workout video on her Instagram. "Who says #Motivation only happens on #Monday!!!!!! @deepikapadukone can motivate you anyday raising the bar to her own #fitnessgoals constantly. Watch her do the #FerrisWheel on the #Trapeze effortlessly," she wrote.
Here's what she posted:
Who says #Motivation only happens on #Monday!!!!!! @deepikapadukone can motivate you anyday raising the bar to her own #fitnessgoals constantly. Watch her do the #FerrisWheel on the #Trapeze effortlessly. #befitbecauseyoudeserveit #yasminfitnessmantra #YasminsBodyImage #BeFitwithYasminKarachiwala #Pilates #PilatesMasterInstructor #PilatesIndia #BalancedBody #CelebrityTrainer #Cadillac #DeepikaPadukone
Surprisingly, Deepika and the team of "Padmaavat" haven't had the time to celebrate the success of their film. "To be really honest, I think there hasn't been any time to celebrate the success because there is so much happening right now. Of course, it is the time for celebration," she told news agency IANS. Deepika played Rani Padmavati in the film.
"Padmaavat" is Deepika's highest-grossing film and the actress credited director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her co-stars for making it happen. "I think for me, Ranveer's contribution in the film, as well as Shahid's contribution, is something that I will always cherish. I think it was very gracious of them to give so much to this film and I am so happy that together we get to celebrate the success," reported IANS.
(With inputs from IANS)