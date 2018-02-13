Deepika Padukone's Swan Dive Workout Is A Major Motivation

Deepika Padukone's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala posted the video on her Instagram

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 13, 2018 22:02 IST
Deepika Padukone performs a perfect Swan Dive (Image courtesy - yasminkarachiwala )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Deepika Padukone nailed the Swan Dive workout
  2. "#MondayMotivation at its best with Deepika Padukone," wrote Yasmin
  3. Padmaavat is Deepika's highest-grossing film
Actress Deepika Padukone, who is now the queen of Rs 200 crore box office club with the recent success of "Padmaavat", has been working out on her physical strength these days. The "Padmaavat", who has been training under celebrity Yasmin Karachiwala was seen performing a difficult exercise - the Swan Drive. Yasmin shared Deepika's training video on her Instagram and wrote: "#MondayMotivation at its best with Deepika Padukone doing the #SwanDive on the #Reformer. This exercise strengthens the back muscles, challenges the core and activates the glutes." In the video, Deepika can be seen lying facing downwards on Pilate machine, as she swiftly pushes her legs in the air, while stretching out her forearms.

Take a look at Deepika's #SwanDive workout:
 


Last week, Yasmin had shared another one of Deepika's workout video on her Instagram. "Who says #Motivation only happens on #Monday!!!!!! @deepikapadukone can motivate you anyday raising the bar to her own #fitnessgoals constantly. Watch her do the #FerrisWheel on the #Trapeze effortlessly," she wrote.

Here's what she posted:
 


Surprisingly, Deepika and the team of "Padmaavat" haven't had the time to celebrate the success of their film. "To be really honest, I think there hasn't been any time to celebrate the success because there is so much happening right now. Of course, it is the time for celebration," she told news agency IANS. Deepika played Rani Padmavati in the film.

"Padmaavat" is Deepika's highest-grossing film and the actress credited director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her co-stars for making it happen. "I think for me, Ranveer's contribution in the film, as well as Shahid's contribution, is something that I will always cherish. I think it was very gracious of them to give so much to this film and I am so happy that together we get to celebrate the success," reported IANS.

"Padmaavat" also stars Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Jim Sarbh.

(With inputs from IANS)

