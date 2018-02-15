"Padmaavat" Box Office Collection Day 21: Deepika Padukone's Film 'Continues Remarkable Run' With 265 Crore "Padmaavat" Box Office Collection: Deepika Padukone's film has earned over Rs 265 crore

Share EMAIL PRINT Deepika Padukone in "Padmaavat" (Image courtesy: taran_adarsh) New Delhi: Highlights "Padmaavat" has collected Rs 265.25 crore so far "Padmaavat" is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali "It is the time for celebration," Deepika earlier said Padmaavat", with Rs 265.25 crore, is 'continuing with its remarkable run.' This week, the period drama earned over Rs 12 crore. "#Padmaavat continues its remarkable run... [Week 3] Friday 3.50 crore, Saturday 6.30 crore, Sunday 8 crore, Monday 3.20 crore, Tuesday 3.75 crore, Wednesday 4.50 crore. Total: Rs 265.25 crore. India biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted. "Padmaavat" is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who has earlier made Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani with Ranveer and Deepika.



Here's the box office report of "Padmaavat".

#Padmaavat continues its REMARKABLE RUN... [Week 3] Fri 3.50 cr, Sat 6.30 cr, Sun 8 cr, Mon 3.20 cr, Tue 3.75 cr, Wed 4.50 cr. Total: 265.25 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 15, 2018



Of the film's box office success, Deepika earlier told news agency IANS, "To be really honest, I think there hasn't been any time to celebrate the success because there is so much happening right now. Of course, it is the time for celebration."



In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee appreciated Ranveer's performance and wrote, "The director's most willing ally in this endeavour is Ranveer Singh, ebulliently evil and visceral in his portrayal of a venal villain on the rampage. He is never short on energy."



"Padmaavat" stars Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati, who had performed jauhar, after Alauddin Khiji invaded Chittor fort. Ranveer Singh plays Khilji and Shahid Kapoor features as Maharawal Ratan Singh, Rani Padmavati's husband.



Jim Sarbh and Aditi Rao Hydari also play pivotal roles in "Padmaavat". "Padmaavat" released amid huge protests by fringe group Karni Sena.





