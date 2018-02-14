'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 20: Deepika Padukone's Film Earns 260 Crore

"Padmaavat", it seems, will not settle for less than 300 crore, as it turns out that the film is still 'unstoppable' at the box office, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. So far, the film has pocketed Rs 260.75 crore. ""Padmaavat" is unstoppable...[Week 3] Friday 3.50 crore, Saturday 6.30 crore, Sunday 8 crore, Monday 3.20 crore, Tuesday 3.75 crore. Total: 260.75 cr. India biz," Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet. "Padmaavat" earned Rs 166.50 crore, within a week of its release and continued to collect Rs 129 crore in the second week. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, was released amid fierce protests from Rajput Karni Sena and other fringe outfits.
With "Padmaavat"'s amazing success, Deepika Padukone has now become the queen of 200-crore box office club, while Ranveer Singh is being hailed as the youngest actor whose film has crossed Rs 200-crore mark.
Speaking about the film's performance at the box office, Deepika told news agency IANS that 'it's not over yet'. According to Taran Adarsh, had it been a peaceful release for Padmaavat all over India, the figures would have been different.
Despite non-screening in few states and protests/disturbances, #Padmaavat fares VERY WELL on Day 1... Had it been a peaceful/smooth all-India release, the biz would've touched 28 / 30 cr... Wed [limited preview screenings] 5 cr, Thu 19 cr. Total: 24 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 26, 2018
In "Padmaavat", Deepika Padukone plays Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor features as Maharawal Ratan Singh (Rani Padmavati's husband) and Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji. The film also stars Jim Sarbh as Malik Kafur (eunuch slave to Khilji) and Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays Khilji's wife Mehrunisa.
