"Padmaavat" Box Office Collection Day 20: Deepika Padukone's Film Earns 260 Crore

"Padmaavat" box office collection: Deepika Padukone's film is 'unstoppable' at the box office

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: February 14, 2018 19:44 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
'Padmaavat' Box Office Collection Day 20: Deepika Padukone's Film Earns 260 Crore

Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khiliji in "Padmaavat" (ranveersingh)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Padmaavat collects Rs 260.75 crore in its third week
  2. Deepika has now become the queen of Rs 200-crore club
  3. Ranveer is the youngest actor whose film crossed Rs 200-crore mark
"Padmaavat", it seems, will not settle for less than 300 crore, as it turns out that the film is still 'unstoppable' at the box office, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. So far, the film has pocketed Rs 260.75 crore. ""Padmaavat" is unstoppable...[Week 3] Friday 3.50 crore, Saturday 6.30 crore, Sunday 8 crore, Monday 3.20 crore, Tuesday 3.75 crore. Total: 260.75 cr. India biz," Mr Adarsh wrote in his tweet. "Padmaavat" earned Rs 166.50 crore, within a week of its release and continued to collect Rs 129 crore in the second week. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, was released amid fierce protests from Rajput Karni Sena and other fringe outfits.

Take a look at "Padmaavat"'s box office report card:
 

With "Padmaavat"'s amazing success, Deepika Padukone has now become the queen of 200-crore box office club, while Ranveer Singh is being hailed as the youngest actor whose film has crossed Rs 200-crore mark.

Speaking about the film's performance at the box office, Deepika told news agency IANS that 'it's not over yet'. According to Taran Adarsh, had it been a peaceful release for Padmaavat all over India, the figures would have been different.

Here's what he tweeted, a day after "Padmaavat"'s release:
 

In "Padmaavat", Deepika Padukone plays Rani Padmavati, Shahid Kapoor features as Maharawal Ratan Singh (Rani Padmavati's husband) and Ranveer Singh plays Alauddin Khilji. The film also stars Jim Sarbh as Malik Kafur (eunuch slave to Khilji) and Aditi Rao Hydari, who plays Khilji's wife Mehrunisa.

Comments
Close [X]
"Padmaavat" was earlier scheduled to release in December 2017, but after a month-long delay it was finally released on January 25.

(With inputs from IANS)

Trending

padmaavat box office collection day 20deepika padukoneranveer singh

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Tax CalculatorSouth Africa vs IndiaLIVE TVTrain StatusLifestyle

................................ Advertisement ................................