Keeping Up With Katrina Kaif And Kareena Kapoor At The Gym Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor are extremely dedicated when it comes to fitness and workout

Share EMAIL PRINT Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor photographed outside their respective gyms. New Delhi: Highlights Katrina and Kareena are known fitness enthusiasts Kareena is gearing up for the release of Veere Di Wedding Katrina Kaif will be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan Thugs Of Hindostan, was photographed exiting the gym. She played a bit of peek-a-boo with the paparazzi but signed off with a genial wave. On Instagram, Katrina shared from a practice session with her co-Thugs Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.



Katrina Kaif outside the gym:



And this is what she had posted on Tuesday:

Thugsmy dearest aamir and @fatimasanashaikh A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Feb 5, 2018 at 11:56pm PST



Last year, during the promotion of Tiger Zinda Hai, Salman Khan had spilled the beans on Katrina Kaif's fitness obsession. "It was all very tiring because where we shot it was like 50 to 55 degree Celsius. After shooting all day, she would play cricket for an hour and volleyball for an hour. She would do Pilates and then workout in the gym. She learned to play tennis too, so an hour-and-a-half would be spent on tennis. Five to six hours she would just be at it and



Katrina Kaif's fitness enthusiasm can be rivaled by Kareena Kapoor's workout. Kareena Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of Veere Di Wedding in June, opted for probably the most grueling post-pregnancy exercises to get back in form. Amrita Arora, who was Kareena's gym partner, had shared snippets of their workout, which looked terribly exhausting. Kareena's husband Saif Ali Khan also told news agency PTI: "I have seen how well



Kareena recently walked the ramp for designer Anamika Khanna at the Lakme Fashion Week finale and she was spectacular. Veere Di Wedding also stars Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhasker and it is expected to release on June 1.



When on the subject of fitness, one must mention Malaika Arora. Malaika, we know through Instagram, swears by yoga and Pilates. She keeps herself fit and fabulous by eating right and working out.



Hello, Malaika:



Malaika and Kareena recently took a trip to Goa to celebrate Amrita Arora's (Malaika's sister) 40th birthday.



