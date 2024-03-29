Allu Arjun's Fam-Jam In Dubai As He Unveils His Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds

Allu Arjun with his family. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

For all Allu Arjun fans, we have amazing news. The Telugu superstar has unveiled his wax statue at Madame Tussauds Dubai. For the special occasion, the star was accompanied by his family. In the pics shared on Instagram Stories, we can spot his wife Sneha Reddy, their kids Ayaan and Arha, and Allu Arjun's parents Allu Aravind and Nirmala Allu. The actor's brother Allu Sirish was also present. Did we hear family goals? In one of the frames, Sneha can be seen capturing the moment as Allu Arjun mimics the pose of his statue. Zero points for guessing: it's the iconic Pushpa pose. Along with the post, Allu Arjun wrote, “Cutie! Can you handle two Arjuns?”

In another image, we can see Allu Arjun and his wax creation, dressed like his character in the superhit film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The text attached to the picture reads, “With my real Butta Bommas (beautiful dolls).” Next, we see Allu Arjun and his entire family smiling happily for the camera at this momentous occasion. Sharing the snapshot, the actor said, “More memorable having family beside.”

Then, there was a photo of Allu Arjun and his brother Allu Sirish with the statue. Sharing an anecdote, Allu Arjun expressed, “1st time we both went to a wax museum in 2007 we were shocked. Who knew this day would come? Most memorable having my brother beside.”

Wait, there is more. The official Instagram page of Madame Tussauds Dubai also uploaded a video featuring the grand reveal of the statue. We catch a first glimpse of the beautiful creation, with Allu Arjun's bundle of joy, daughter Allu Arha emulating his iconic Pushpa Pose. As soon as the actor sees her, he smiles in joy. Take a look at the video below:

On the work front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The film, which also features Rashmika Mandanna, will hit the big screens on August 15.