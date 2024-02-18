Allu Arjun Talks About Turning Pushpa Into Franchise: 'Definitely Expect Part Three'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: alluarjunonline)

While we eagerly await the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule, the film's lead, Allu Arjun has recently disclosed plans for additional instalments and hinted at the potential evolution of the film into a franchise. In a conversation with Variety, the Telugu superstar expressed, “You can definitely expect part three, we do want to make it a franchise and we have exciting ideas for the lineup.” For the unversed, Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 was one of the biggest Indian hits of 2021. Directed by Sukumar, the film was released in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Notably, it secured Allu Arjun his first National Film Award, marking him as the only Telugu leading man to achieve this prestigious honour.

Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 is set to be screened at the ongoing Berlin International Film Festival in Germany. Speaking about the international screening, Allu Arjun said, “I just want to see how people abroad are going to see this film, and try to understand how they view Indian cinema, just understand how film festivals are and what kind of films are watched and what is the mindset of the people that come there.”

Sharing thoughts about Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun added “Pushpa 2 is going to have a very different shade of Pushpa than what you've seen in Pushpa 1, because it is the lower end of the spectrum that you've seen. You'll see the highest end of the spectrum in terms of characterization. So you'll see him on a very high note, you'll see him on a very high scale, in terms of characterization, in terms of this scale and presentation and the canvas of the problems are going to be much bigger than what it was compared to Pushpa 1. It's going to be a bigger canvas, and there is a different dimension to the characterization.”

Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the big screens this year on August 15.