Pushpa 2 Update: No Date Change, Allu Arjun's Film Will Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again

Image was shared on X. (courtesy: Ntaran_adarsh)

Allu Arjun and Pushpa fans, rejoice! The much-awaited sequel to the 2021 filmPushpa: The Rise will be releasing in theatres on August 15 as planned. Quashing all reports of a possible postponement, the production house backing the Pushpa franchise shared a note on Instagram wishing director Sukumar on his birthday, and confirmed the release date. The official page of Mythri Movie Makers wrote: “Wishing the maverick director and the creator of the awe-inspiring world of #Pushpa, Sukumar a very Happy Birthday. #Pushpa2TheRule will be bigger and grander with his vision. Grand Release Worldwide on 15th AUG 2024.”

Check out the post here:

The news was also confirmed by Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X [formerly Twitter]. He tweeted, “No Postponement… Pushpa 2: The Rule on Independence Day 2024… Don't trust the rumours… #Pushpa2 is certainly arriving on [Thursday] 15 Aug 2024 [#IndependenceDay].”

Taran Adarsh also added that Pushpa 2 will clash with another mammoth movie – Rohit Shetty's Singham Again headlined by Ajay Devgn. “The CLASH with #SinghamAgain is very much on. #AjayDevgn vs #AlluArjun #Pushpa2TheRule.”

Meanwhile, superstar Allu Arjun also had a special birthday message for director Sukumar and needless to say, it had a Pushpa touch. Sharing a behind-the-scenes image from the sets of the film, Allu Arjun wrote, “Happy Birthday to My Genius Sukku Darling.”

Happy Birthday to My Genius Sukku Darling #Sukumarpic.twitter.com/ni8c0vu8OZ — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 11, 2024

Pushpa: The Rise has been Allu Arjun's most successful film so far. In addition to becoming a nationwide hit and earning Allu Arjun the coveted status of a pan-India star, it also won him the National Award for Best Actor. With this, he also became the first Telugu actor to win the honour at the National Film Awards.

In addition to Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj, among others.





