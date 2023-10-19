Allu Arjun's Big, Fat Welcome From Fans In Hyderabad After His National Award Win

Allu Arjun welcomed by fans. (courtesy: aasoldier_alex)

Superstar Allu Arjun received a grand welcome in Hyderabad after his first National Award win. Allu Arjun won the Best Actor prize for his role in Pushpa: The Rise - Part 1 at the 69th National Film Awards held in Delhi earlier this week. Allu Arjun attended the National Award ceremony with his wife Sneha Reddy. As the actor returned to Hyderabad on Wednesday, he received a warm welcome what with dhols, flowers and a sea of fans surrounding him to celebrate his big milestone with him. The photos and videos, which are now viral, were shared by several fan pages dedicated to him on social media.

Just some glimpses of Allu Arjun's grand welcome:

After receiving his award, Allu Arjun shared a photo from his big moment and he wrote on Instagram, "Honoured to receive the National Award. I want to thank the jury, the ministry, the Government of India, for this recognition. This award is not only a personal milestone, but belongs to all people who have supported and cherished our cinema. Thank you, Sukumar B garu. You are the reason behind my achievement."

Allu Arjun also shared photos with Dada Saheb Phalke awardee Waheeda Rehman, Best Actress winners Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon and he wrote, "It was a life time experience to witness Shri Waheeda Rehman ji win the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. More than 6 decades of career in films. Truly inspiring. It was a absolute pleasure to see dear Alia Bhatt win this award. Iconic performance for an iconic film. Truly deserving and many more... It's was a pleasure having the company of dear Kriti Sanon. A well deserved award for a league jumper performance. What a lovely lady... wishing her more in this journey... and hopefully a movie together soon."

Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit at the box office. The film released in 2021.