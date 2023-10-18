National Awards: This Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Moment Is Viral. Watch

Allu Arjun with Alia and Ranbir. (courtesy: RatanMo40278303)

At the 69th National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi on Tuesday, Allu Arjun collected his Best Actor prize for his role in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Alia Bhatt, who shared her National Award win (for Gangubai Kathiawadi) with Kriti Sanon (for Mimi), attended the ceremony with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor. A video from the ceremony is going viral on X (earlier known as Twitter), in which Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun are seen hugging. Later, Ranbir Kapoor is seen shaking hands with the Pushpa star and congratulating him for his big win.

Check out the viral video here:

Allu Arjun shared photos with Dada Saheb Phalke awardee Waheeda Rehman, Best Actress winners Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon and he wrote, "It was a life time experience to witness Shri Waheeda Rehman ji win the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. More than 6 decades of career in films. Truly inspiring. It was a absolute pleasure to see dear Alia Bhatt win this award. Iconic performance for an iconic film. Truly deserving and many more... It's was a pleasure having the company of dear Kriti Sanon. A well deserved award for a league jumper performance. What a lovely lady... wishing her more in this journey... and hopefully a movie together soon."

This year, Alia Bhatt made her big Hollywood debut this year with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. She also featured in Karan Johar's hit film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The first part of Allu Arjun's Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit at the box office. The film released in 2021.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor, which performed well at the box office. His next project is Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The film will release in December this year.