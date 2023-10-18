Viral Pics From National Awards: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Served Couple Goals And How

Alia Bhatt with Ranbir Kapoor. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt received her first National Award at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday. The actress, dressed in her wedding saree (styled differently), attended the ceremony with the usual suspect - husband Ranbir Kapoor. When Alia Bhatt was receiving the award, Ranbir Kapoor was seen capturing the big moment on his phone. On her Instagram profile, Alia also posted a happy selfie with Ranbir by her side. The couple can be seen flashing ear-to-ear grins in the frame. In another click, Ranbir Kapoor is seen standing next to Alia as they walk together. "A photo, a moment, a memory for life," Alia Bhatt captioned the post.

Swipe to see aww-worthy Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor moments:

Just the way Ranbir Kapoor looks at Alia Bhatt.

#AliaKapoor

Her name and his proud face the way he always stands strong for her.



Gangubai#AliaBhatt#RanbirKapoor



pic.twitter.com/j3F5mz0rSH — ranbir_ki_muskaan (@Ranbirian4ever) October 17, 2023

ICYMI, the moment Alia Bhatt received the Best Actress Award for her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Ranbir Kapoor was pictured capturing his wife's big moment on camera. Cute, na?

Alia Bhatt married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 last year. The actress announced the news of her daughter's arrival with this post and she wrote: "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir." They named her Raha."