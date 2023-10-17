National Awards: Ranbir Kapoor Takes Photos Of Alia Bhatt Receiving Award

Alia and Ranbir at the National Awards (Courtesy: YouTube)

Ranbir Kapoor was wife Alia Bhatt's plus-one at the 69th National Awards ceremony in New Delhi today and he took his duties as photographer-in-situ very seriously. Ranbir was captured on camera capturing Alia on camera as she collected her National Award for Best Actress from President Droupadi Murmu. Alia, who shared the Best Actress prize with Kriti Sanon, blew a kiss to the audience as she walked onto stage. Alia was awarded for her performance as a real-life sex worker turned political activist in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She was presented with the Silver Lotus and a certificate by President Murmu. In the seats before her, Ranbir Kapoor busily clicked away as Alia posed with President Murmu.

See pictures here:

Video of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the National Awards went viral earlier in the day. The couple flew out of Mumbai in the morning.

On her big day, Alia Bhatt repeated an outfit she had worn on a previous special occasion – the ivory and gold saree by Sabyasachi that she married Ranbir Kapoor in last year. Alia's wedding saree began trending soon after the Internet spotted her in it again – she replaced the wedding veil with white roses in her hair.

Here's a better look at the saree in her wedding album post:

Kriti Sanon, who won the Best Actress award for her performance in Mimi, was similarly dressed in a cream and gold saree with flowers in her hair.

Alia Bhatt's National Award win caps a glorious year which began with an Oscar and a Golden Globe for her film RRR (which also won six National Awards). She had two big releases this year – Karan Johar's blockbuster Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh and her first Hollywood film, Heart Of Stone starring Gal Gadot. She recently began work on her new film Jigra.