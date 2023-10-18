National Awards: A Blockbuster Pic Of Alia Bhatt, Allu Arjun And Kriti Sanon. That's It. That's The Story

Alia Bhatt with Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt attended the 69th National Film Awards in Delhi along with husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt, who shared the Best Actress prize with Kriti Sanon, shared photos from the ceremony on her Instagram profile. Alia won for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, while Kriti Sanon was awarded for Mimi. Allu Arjun took home the Best Actor prize for his performance in the smash hit Pushpa: The Rise. Alia shared a picture with her fellow winners. In the picture, Alia, Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon can be seen happily posing together, dressed in matching white outfits. "A photo, a moment, a memory for life," Alia Bhatt captioned the post.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon attended the ceremony with her parents. "The feeling is not easy to describe in words. Today will be one of the most memorable days of my life! Missed you Nupur Sanon," she wrote sharing a photo with them.

Allu Arjun, sharing the photo from his big moment, wrote in an Instagram post, "Honoured to receive the National Award. I want to thank the jury, the ministry, the Government of India, for this recognition. This award is not only a personal milestone, but belongs to all people who have supported and cherished our cinema. Thank you, Sukumar B garu. You are the reason behind my achievement."

The ceremony took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu handed out the prizes. Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award at the ceremony.