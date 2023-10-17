National Awards: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Pose With Waheeda Rehman In Inside Pic

Image was shared on X. (Courtesy: deepjaiswal007)

The 69th National Film Awards ceremony was held in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan today and the awards were presented by President Droupadi Murmu. The winners of the National Awards for the year 2021, announced in August, include Allu Arjun (Best Actor), Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon (Best Actress) among others while the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, went to legendary actress Waheeda Rehman. A few hours after the ceremony ended, some inside pictures of the stars started doing rounds on social media. Our favourite however is this frame in which Alia Bhatt and her husband Ranbir Kapoor can be seen striking a pose with film veteran Waheeda Rehman. Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who won the Best Supporting Actor Award for his role in Mimi can also be spotted in the picture. Alia Bhatt can be seen flashing her widest smile while posing with the Pyaasa star.

The picture was shared by a fan on X (previously known as Twitter) along with a caption that read, "Alia Bhatt with the legendary Actress Waheeda Rehman ji who is honored today with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her contributions to Indian cinema."

Take a look at the blockbuster pic below:

Alia Bhatt with the legendary Actress Waheeda Rehman ji who is honored today with Dadasaheb Phalke Award for her contributions to Indian cinema

In another picture shared on social media, we can see Alia Bhatt and Waheeda Rehman sharing a warm hug. Kriti Sanon, who shared the Best Actress Award with Alia Bhatt, can also be spotted in the picture:

Take a look:

In a third picture gone viral, some of the female winners at the National Awards could be seen posing together along with Waheeda Rehman. Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Waheeda Rehman can be spotted in shades in cream while Pallavi Joshi looked beautiful in a black saree.

Here is the picture we are talking about:

Alia Bhatt clicked with Kriti Sanon & Pallavi Joshi for #NationalFilmAwards2023pic.twitter.com/FDpoj7tIy4 — Alia Emerald FC (@aliaa08_Emerald) October 17, 2023

Meanwhile, the other winners of the National Awards for the year 2021, announced in August, included the teams of the films RRR, Sardar Udham, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files, all of which won more than one award. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won Best Feature Film.