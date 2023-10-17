National Awards 2023: Kriti Sanon Was Accompanied By Her Parents To The Ceremony

Kriti Sanon with parents. (Courtesy: KritiSanon)

Kriti Sanon received her first National Award in the category of Best Actress for her performance in Mimi at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday. Ahead of receiving the award, Kriti Sanon was pictured with her parents. In the picture, Kriti Sanon can be seen flanked by her parents Rahul Sanon and Geeta Sanon. While Kriti Sanon wore a crimson coloured saree, her mother chose a red saree for the occasion. Kriti's father wore a sea-green blazer over a shirt. They can be seen smiling widely for the camera. The pictures were shared by the official handle of spice social and they captioned the post, "Kriti Sanon attends National Award Ceremony with her proud parents."

Take a look at the picture here:

Kriti Sanon also shared a reel on Instagram story. She captioned it, "Big Day. butterfly in my stomach...#blessed."

Kriti Sanon shared her National Award with Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi). Before receiving the award, Kriti Sanon said on the red carpet that she felt "blessed and fortunate" to have been able to play such a layered role. After winning the award, Kriti Sanon said in a statement in August, "I am too excited, almost emotional. I cannot believe this has happened. It is a big moment for me and my entire family. Mimi has been a very very special film and to get the most prestigious award, the National Award for it, I just cannot thank the Jury enough for actually believing that my performance deserved this award."

Kriti Sanon made her debut with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff. She is popular for her performances in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Raabta, Dilwale. In Mimi, Kriti Sanon plays a village woman who chooses surrogacy as a profession.