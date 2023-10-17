National Awards: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor By Her Side, Wears Her Wedding Saree To Receive Best Actress Prize

Alia Bhatt at the award ceremony. (Courtesy: YouTube)

National Awardees Waheeda Rehman, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon were dressed similarly in cream sarees to the award ceremony held on Tuesday in New Delhi – but Alia's OOTD was special. The Best Actress winner – she shared the prize with Kriti – wore her wedding saree to receive her National Award from President Droupadi Murmu at Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Alia's saree – a scalloped off-white confection with delicate gold embroidery – is a Sabyasachi creation. On her wedding day – April 14, 2022 – Alia Bhatt wore the saree with a veil covering her head and jewellery also by Sabyasachi. To collect her National Award, Alia completed her look with flowers in her hair.

At the National Awards, Alia was accompanied by husband Ranbir Kapoor, looking sharp in black. The couple were spotted flying out of Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

See Alia Bhatt's saree in her wedding post:

Like Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon also wore flowers in her hair with her cream and gold saree. They shared the National Award for Best Actress for their performances in the films Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi.

Waheeda Rehman, recipient of the Dada Saheb Phalke Awards, was her usual elegant self in a cream and gold saree as well.

Other National Award winners who received their prizes at Tuesday's award ceremony include Best Actor Allu Arjun, RRR director SS Rajamouli, and R Madhavan who directed Best Feature Film winner Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married in 2022 and are parents to a daughter named Raha, Alia was last seen in her Hollywood debut Heart Of Gold; Ranbir has a big release coming up in Animal.