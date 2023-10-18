National Awards: Selfie Of Kriti Sanon And Allu Arjun Striking Pushpa Pose Goes Viral

Kriti Sanon with Allu Arjun. (courtesy: kritisanon)

The award for best selfie goes to Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun. The two superstars have recreated the iconic Pushpa pose for a selfie and fans can't keep calm. In the photo, which was clicked at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi, Kriti and Allu Arjun are seen striking the signature pose from his film Pushpa: The Rise. They look so good in ivory-hued attire. Allu Arjun won the National Award in the Best Actor category for his role in Pushpa: The Rise. Whereas, Kriti shared the Best Actress prize with Alia Bhatt. Kriti was recognised for her character in Mimi. The picture was part of Kriti's National Awards ceremony album. In one of the slides, we can see Kriti, Alia and Allu Arjun smiling for the lens. Next, Kriti and Alia are seen sharing a warm hug. Kriti has also uploaded a picture with her Mimi co-star Pankaj Tripathi. He won the Best Supporting Actor award for Mimi.

Along with the pictures, Kriti Sanon wrote, “Happy faces sharing a proud moment together.”

Kriti Sanon attended the National Awards ceremony with her parents. After her big win, the actress shared some lovely pictures of herself and her parents on Instagram. In the pic, Kriti's dad is seen planting a kiss on her cheeks. Kriti's caption read, "The feeling is not easy to describe in words. Today will be one of the most memorable days of my life."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt won the Best Actress award for her role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. For the special day, Alia decided to wear her wedding day saree. In the photos, she looks gorgeous in the ivory drape, by ace designer Sabyasachi. Sharing the glimpses from the day, “A photo, a moment, a memory for life.”

The ceremony took place at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu handed out the prizes.