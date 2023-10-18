National Awards: Allu Arjun's Moving Note For Waheeda Rehman - 'It Was A Life Time Experience'

Allu arjun shared this image. (Courtesy: alluarjunonline)

Allu Arjun has shared a special message for veteran actress Waheeda Rehman on Instagram. She was felicitated with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, at the 69th National Awards ceremony in Delhi on Tuesday. The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu. Allu Arjun, who received the Best Actor prize at the prestigious event, said that “it was a lifetime experience to witness Shri Waheeda Rehman ji win the Dadasaheb Phalke award.” The actor, who was recognised for his performance in Pushpa - The Rise, added, “More than 6 decades of career in films. Truly inspiring.” Allu Arjun also shared pictures with Waheeda Rehman, Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon on social media. For Alia, who shared the Best Actress award with Kriti, the south superstar said, “It was an absolute pleasure to see dear Alia Bhatt win this award. Iconic performance for an iconic film. Truly deserving and many more.” Alia won the award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

For Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun added, “It was a pleasure having the company of dear Kriti Sanon. A well-deserved award for a league jumper performance. What a lovely lady…Wishing her more in this journey…And hopefully a movie together soon.” Replying to the post, Kriti commented, “Dear Pushpa (and Bunny), The feeling is mutual!! Our conversations made it even more special… here's to manifesting a lot more in life…lots of love always.” Kriti won the award for Mimi.

In her thank you speech, Waheed Rehman expressed gratitude and shared her “award with all the departments of the film industry.”

Waheeda Rehman said, “I feel honoured and very humbled. But today where I stand, it's all because of the lovely industry I have been a part of. Luckily, I got an opportunity to work with top directors, producers, filmmakers, technicians and music directors, who supported me and showered me with lots of love and respect.

She added, “Lastly makeup artists, hair and costume designers also deserve a special mention. Hence I want to share this award with all departments of the film industry. One person cannot make an entire film, it's a collective effort.”

Waheeda Rehman marked her Hindi film debut with Guru Dutt's 1956 crime thriller CID. In the film, the actress shared the screen space with legendary actor Dev Anand. She was last seen in Netflix's Skater Girl.