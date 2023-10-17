National Awards: Emotional Waheeda Rehman Receives The Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Waheeda Rehman receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu (Courtesy: YouTube)

A visibly emotional Waheeda Rehman, her usual elegant self in a cream saree, received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, at a ceremony in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday. The 69th National Awards, given pout for the year 2021, were presented by President Droupadi Murmu. Waheeda Rehman, 85, is beloved for her work in films like Guide, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool and Chaudhvin Ka Chaand. Her accolades include the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. On the red carpet ahead of the ceremony, Waheeda Rehman said she was thrilled to be given the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and advised her youthful fans to follow their hearts.

Waheeda Rehman was announced as the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award last month on a date coinciding with Dev Anand's birth centenary. Dev Anand was Waheeda Rehman's first co-star in her Hindi debut, CID. They made several movies together, among them the classic Guide.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur made the Dadasaheb Phalke Award announcement on X, writing: "I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema. Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others. In her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma Aur Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hard work.

"At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed by Parliament, her being awarded with this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society. I congratulate her and humbly pay my regards to her rich body of work that is an intrinsic part of our film history."

The previous winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke award was Asha Parekh with whom Waheeda Rehman shares a close friendship.