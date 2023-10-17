National Awards: Waheeda Rehman After Receiving Dadasaheb Phalke Award - "One Person Can't Make A Film"

Still from a video shared by YouTube. (Courtesy: DoordarshanNational)

Film veteran Waheeda Rehman received the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the 69th National Film Awards ceremony, that was held in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan on Tuesday. The Pyaasa actor was teary-eyed as she was handed over India's highest film honour by President Droupadi Murmu. Upon receiving the award, the actress thanked the Bollywood industry for playing a catalyst in her film journey. In her thank you speech, the actress said, "I feel honoured and very humbled. But today where I stand, it's all because of the lovely industry I have been a part of. Luckily, I got an opportunity to work with top directors, producers, filmmakers, technicians and music directors, who supported me and showered me with lots of love and respect."

Waheeda Rehman continued, "Lastly makeup artists, hair and costume designers also deserve a special mention. Hence I want to share this award with all departments of the film industry. One person cannot make an entire film, it's a collective effort."

The actress, who was visibly emotional, received the award while wearing a beautiful cream saree and looked her elegant best.

A picture of her from the award ceremony below:

Besides Waheeda Rehman, film industry's Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun also received prizes in the Best Actress and Actor category. Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun were dressed in shades of cream as they received their awards. Alia, who was accompanied by husband Ranbir Kapoor, was seen receiving her award while wearing her stunning wedding saree.

A look at some other pictures from the National Awards ceremony:

Waheeda Rehman was conferred with the Padma Shri in 1972 and Padma Bhushan in 2011. She won the National Award for Best Actress in 1971 for Reshma Aur Shera. The Guide actress won Filmfare Awards for Best Actress in 1966 for Guide and 1968 for Neel Kamal. She was also the first recipient of the Centenary Award for the Indian Film Personality of the Year.

The previous winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke award was Asha Parekh with whom Waheeda Rehman shares a close friendship.