National Awards: Allu Arjun To Kriti Sanon - 'What A Lovely Lady.' Her Reply: 'Mutual Feeling'

Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon at the ceremony. (Courtesy: AlluArjun)

Allu Arjun and Kriti Sanon's selfie striking the signature Pushpa pose is already viral. Now, the two first time Natioanl Award winners' Instagram exchange caught our attention. Allu Arjun, who received his Best Actor award for his performance in Pushpa - The Rise at the 69th National Awards Ceremony in New Delhi Tuesday, shared some inside pictures from the ceremony. In the first picture, Allu Arjun can be seen posing with the legendary actor Waheeda Rehman, who received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at yesterday's ceremony. In the next picture, Allu Arjun is joined by Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, who shared their prizes for Best Actress. Allu Arjun also shared the viral Pushpa pic with Kriti Sanon as well. In the caption, he wrote special notes mentioning the three of them.

For context, Kriti Sanon and Allu Arjun were seated at the ceremony side by side. Allu Arjun wrote for Kriti, "It's a pleasure having the company of dear @kritisanon . A well deserved award for a league jumper performance. What a lovely lady ... wishing her more in this journey... and hopefully a movie together soon." Kriti Sanon also responded to Allu Arjun's message and wrote, "Dear Pushpa(and Bunny) The feeling is mutual!! Our conversations made it even more special.. here's to manifesting a lot more in life. lots of love always."

Here's the entire caption that Allu Arjun wrote, "It was a life time experience to witness Shri Waheeda Rehman ji win the Dadasaheb phalke award . More than 6 decades of career in films . Truly inspiring . It was a absolute pleasure to see dear @aliaabhatt win this award . Iconic performance for an iconic film . Truly deserving and many more .... It's was a pleasure having the company of dear @kritisanon . A well deserved award for a league jumper performance. What a lovely lady ... wishing her more in this journey... and hopefully a movie together soon."



Allu Arjun shared some more pictures off the ceremony. In one of the pictures, he is joined by SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, lyricist Chandrabose, Devi Sri Prasad (composer of Pushpa - The Rise). Allu Arjun captioned the post, "All National Award Winners from Telugu Film Industry in Delhi . What a rare beautiful moment ..."

Sharing a picture of receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu, Allu Arjun wrote in the caption, "Honoured to receive the National Award. I want to thank the jury, the ministry, the Government of India, for this recognition. This award is not only a personal milestone, but belongs to all people who have supported and cherished our cinema. Thank you, @aryasukku garu. You are the reason behind my achievement."



Kriti Sanon will next be seen in Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff. She made her debut with him in Heropanti.