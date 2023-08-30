Step Into Allu Arjun's Swanky Vanity Van. Video Inside

Allu Arjun in a still from the video. (courtesy: instagram)

Superstar Allu Arjun collaborated with Instagram for a video it has it all - glimpses from his Hyderabad home, scenes from the sets of his next film Pushpa 2: The Rule and his, wait for it... swanky vanity van. In the viral video, Allu Arjun is seen chilling in his vanity van along with Pushpa filmmaker Sukumar. The van has grey and black interiors, a sleek couch, a large TV screen and of course a dressing area. Allu Arjun is seen seated in the make-up chair as he turns into Pushpa. The video begins with Allu Arjun giving a tour of his Hyderabad home. He showed his collection of trophies, his lush green garden area and the poolside. Instagram's official handle captioned the video, "Before heading to set, actor Allu Arjun needs a chillllll morning. Understandably."

In the latter half of the video, the superstar takes his fans to the Ramoji Film City - on the sets of Pushpa 2. Without much ado, check out the viral video of Allu Arjun here:

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. The impressive star cast of Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil along with Dhanunjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj return for the second installment, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Pushpa: The Risewas a huge hit at the box office. The film released in 2021 and its songs Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli and Saami Saami were also huge hits. Allu Arjun recently won the Best Actor National Film Award for his role in the film.