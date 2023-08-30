A Tour Of Allu Arjun's Hyderabad Home. Bonus - Sets Of Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun in a still from the video. (courtesy: instagram)

A day in the life of Allu Arjun, brought to you by Instagram. Allu Arjun collaborated with the photo-sharing app and shared a fun video. The video has glimpses of his day at home and on the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Allu Arjun begins the video with these words, "Hi Instagram, Namaste. Welcome to Hyderabad, India. Today I'm going to take you to the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule." Before that the actor gave a brief tour of his Hyderabad home - he shared glimpses of his garden, poolside and more. "Before that I'd like to take you to my home where I start my chill morning," he says.

Sitting in his garden, Allu Arjun says, "I try to wake up the most natural way possible. I am fortunate to have a beautiful garden." He adds, "You know this is the only time for myself, time to set the intention of the day and its a very nice calm morning with a lot of light, we need a lot of light to wake us up." The actor then sips some coffee and adds, "Now its time for coffee." Allu Arjun shared his afternoon ritual - calling his family everyday. "Almost at 1, I call home everyday. They are the center of my universe."

He then takes his fans to Ramoji Film City, in Hyderabad, which is "one of the world's largest film studios." As he clicks selfies with fans stationed there, the Pushpa star says, "Fans in India are different from the rest of the world. You have to see it. I can't explain. They play a huge part of my motivation."

Allu Arjun, busy with the shooting of Pushpa 2: The Rule, recently won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his role in the first part of the film - Pushpa: The Rise.