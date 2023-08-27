National Awards: Allu Arjun Congratulates Alia Bhatt On Her Best Actress Win. She Reacts

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun are the talk of the town for all the right reasons. The two actors won top honours at the 69th National Awards announced last week. While Allu Arjun was honoured for his work in Pushpa: The Rise, Alia Bhatt shared the Best Actress award with Kriti Sanon. While Alia Bhatt won the award for her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kriti Sanon won for Mimi. Now, Alia Bhatt and Allu Arjun have exchanged congratulatory messages to each other on X, formerly known as Twitter. Allu Arjun first said, “Congratulations dear @aliaa08, I was waiting to see you winning this award. So elated personally for your win. #GangubaiKathiawadi. Heartiest congratulations to dear @kritisanon for an amazing performance as #Mimi. Very deserved. Happy for you dear. Congratulations to the masterful #SanjayLeelaBhansali garu on winning the national award for editing & many more. I was personally so happy to see it win so many awards for this Masterpiece @bhansali_produc. Also congrats to our beloved @preetisheel on winning the national award.”

Responding to the post, Alia Bhatt said, “Congratulations to you too dear Pushpa!! Such a fabulous performance - your biggest fan,” with a bunch of heart emojis.

❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations to you too dear Pushpa!! Such a fabulous performance ????

- your biggest fan ???? https://t.co/xmc2uOpGjb — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) August 26, 2023

Upon winning the award, Alia Bhatt shared a special note thanking her fans and loved ones. She wrote, “To Sanjay Sir...To the entire crew…To my family… To my team and last but most definitely not the least To my audience…This national award is yours .. because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. Seriously. I am SO grateful... I do not take moments like these lightly. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can…Love and light…Gangu (also known as Alia). P.S - Kriti .. I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi .. it was such an honest and powerful performance.. I cried and cried.. so so well deserved.. shine on you star… the world is your oyster @kritisanon.”

Allu Arjun too shared a similar gratitude note that said, “A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honoured and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, while Allu Arjun was seen in Pushpa: The Rise.



