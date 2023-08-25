National Awards: Best Actor Allu Arjun's Busy Day On Social Media - Roundup Of Posts And Replies

Allu posted this image. (Courtesy: AlluArjun)

Allu Arjun has every reason to celebrate. On Thursday [August 24], he became the first Telugu star to win the National Award for Best Actor. He earned the accolade for his performance in the blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Now, Allu Arjun has shared an image in which he is seen hugging director Sukumar, while surrounded by a bunch of loved ones, including his father, veteran producer Allu Aravind. Sharing the image, Allu Arjun posted a gratitude note thanking fans for their love. He also extended his congratulations to fellow winners. Allu Arjun wrote, “A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honoured and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled.”

Needless to say, wishes and messages are flowing in from all quarters.

One of the first congratulatory messages came from Allu Arjun's uncle and cinema icon Chiranjeevi. He wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations to All The Award Winners of the 69th National Film Awards 2021. Also Proud Moment for Telugu Cinema. Heartiest Congratulations to especially my dearest Bunny for the coveted National Best Actor Award. Absolutely Proud of you.”

To this, Allu Arjun said, “Thank you so much for a heartfelt message. So happy to see your wishes Chikababai.”

Malayalam legend Mohanlal wrote, “Congratulations to all the winners of the #NationalFilmAwards2023! A big shout out to the Best Actor, dear Allu Arjun; special kudos to Indrans, Vishnu Mohan, Shahi Kabir and the crews of #RRR and #Rocketry!”

Allu Arjun replied, “Thank you very Lal garu. Touched by your call & msg.”

Responding to Kamal Haasan's congratulatory note, Allu Arjun wrote, “Thank you very much sir. Coming from you is the highest honour an actor can get. Respect and Warm Regards.”

Superstar Nagarjuna wrote, “Congratulations dear Allu Arjun on winning the national award !! You make us proud #NationalFilmAwards2023 #Pushpa.

To this, Allu Arjun said, “Thank you very much for your affection Nag garu … so humbled that I could make you all feel that way.”

Ram Charan shared a detailed note wishing all the winners from the Telugu film industry. Allu Arjun replied to the post saying, “Thank you.”

Jr NTR extended his wishes and said, “Congratulations Allu Arjun bava. You deserve all the success and awards you get for #Pushpa.” To this, Allu Arjun said, “Thank you so much for your genuine wishes bava. Touched. Humbled.

SS Rajamouli – director of RRR – said, “Pushpaaaa… Thaggede Le. Congratulations Bunny.”

“Thank you so much siRRR ! Congratulations to you too,” Allu Arjun said. RRR won the Best Popular Film and Best Background Score among other awards.

Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, “The supersonic missile landed a National award. Congratulations ICON STAR Allu Arjun. You deserve many more. #NationalAwards #Pushpa. Congratulations Sukumar sir.”

To this, Allu Arjun said, “Thank you for the super sonic message, coming from you warms my heart.”

Karthi said, “Congratulations Allu Arjun, Pushpa has definitely left a lasting impression. Rock on!”

“Thank you sooo much my brother… soo touchedddd,” Allu Arjun replied.

Venkatesh Daggubati wrote on X, “Warmest congratulations to all the recipients of the 69th National Film Awards in 2021! It's a big day for Telugu Cinema. Congratulations to Bunny on the much-deserved win. Best Actor! So proud. Congrats to the National Award-winning composer DSP.”

Allu Arjun responded, “Siirrrrrrr ! Venkyyy garuuuu … Thankkk youuuuu …. for the heartfelt msggg … so touchedddd.”

Vijay Deverakonda said, “Pushpa Raj. Congratulationssssss Allu Arjun Bunny anna. #ThaggedheLe.”

“Thank you soooooo muchhhh my sweetest brotherrrrr … I am very Kushi right now,” Allu Arjun said, making a reference to Vijay Deverakonda's upcoming film.

Suriya – who won the award last year– said, “Mighty congratulations to dear Allu Arjun you've made history for the Telugu Film Industry with your Best Actor win at #69thNationalFilmAwards #Pushpa…”

“Thank you sooo much Suriya garu … thank you for your heartfelt wishes,” Allu Arjun wrote in his post.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun also extended his warm wishes to Madhavan, whose film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the National Award for Best Film. He wrote, “Heartiest Congratulations to R Madhavan Garu on bringing an inspiring story to life and winning the national award for #RocketryTheNambiEffect is truly commendable. A well-deserved recognition,”

He also extended wishes to the team of Shershaah for their Special Jury award. “Congratulations to the whole team of #Shershaah on winning the special jury award. Sidharth Malhotra @advani_kiara @vishnu_dir Karan Johar, @DharmaMovies.”

Sardar Udham which won five awards also found a mention in Allu Arjun's post. “Congratulations to team #SardarUdham on winning five national awards @vickykaushal09 #ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri #SheelKumar #AvikMukhopadhyay @veerakapur7 @filmsrisingsun.”

Allu Arjun will be seen next in the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. Titled Pushpa 2: The Rule, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.