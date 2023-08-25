National Awards: Allu Arjun's Best Actor Win Triggers Vicky Kaushal Fans

Vicky Kaushal in Sardar Udham

No offence to Allu Arjun (or his fans) but the Pushpa star's National Award for Best Actor has polarized social media. Allu Arjun's performance as the gangster Pushpa was blockbuster – but was it National Award-worthy? The Internet jury seems to be out on this one with several suggesting that Vicky Kaushal's performance in Sardar Udham was superior. Sardar Udham, based on the life of freedom fighter Udham Singh, won five National Awards including Best Hindi Film. Vicky, a previous winner of the National Award for Best Actor, received unanimously glowing notices for his performance when the film released. However, the National Award jury, headed by Ketan Mehta, thought Allu Arjun more deserving.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, there is a fair bit of outrage with both Vicky Kaushal and Allu Arjun trending. Vicky's performance was variously described as a "masterclass" and "timeless."

My biggest disappointment was how could they not give #VickyKaushal the national award for best actor?! Not even being biased here but but sardar udham is one of his career's finest performancss...I'm still mad at how most award shows had snubbed him for masaan and now this?! 🙄 — ✨️❤️‍🔥 (@kaafikhoobsurat) August 24, 2023

Vicky Kaushal's performance in Sardar Udham is something that should be taught in acting schools...absolute MASTERCLASS 🤌

Also a good time to appreciate how Sardar Udham was one of the most well-made films to have come out of Bollywood in recent times. #VickyKaushalhttps://t.co/Xe2k2OGMt2 — ✨️❤️‍🔥 (@kaafikhoobsurat) August 24, 2023

Nobody I repeat nobody deserves it more than Vicky Kaushal this time! This performance, this scene was timeless 👏#VickyKaushal#SardarUdham#NationalFilmAwards2023#NationalAwardspic.twitter.com/rh09R1evgQ — A 🕊️ (@scrappinthrough) August 24, 2023

#SardarUdham bags 5 awards at 69th National Film Awards



- Best Hindi Film

- Best Costume Designer

- Best Production Design

- Best Audiography

- Best Cinematography



The funny thing is #VickyKaushal did not win the Best Actor because of #AlluArjun and #Pushpa 😆😁 pic.twitter.com/S7QCX0eCsC — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) August 24, 2023

A post proposed last year's Best Actor Suriya in Jai Bheem and Anupam Kher in The Kashmir Files as more worthy of the National Award.

Another post suggested that the credibility of the National Awards had been compromised.

Allu Arjun winning the National Film Award for Best Actor for Pushpa tells you everything you need to know about sanctity of the National Awards and the kind of content Indian Film Industry is producing lately. — ajgar singh (@IndieKnopfler) August 24, 2023

This post is a reminder of Saif Ali Khan's controversial win for Hum Tum.

I lost Trust in national Awards when Saif Ali Khan got an award for "Humtum" instead of Shah Rukh Khan for "Swades". pic.twitter.com/iTBnUKh9oe — Laibah Firdaus. لائبہ فردوس (@FirdausLaibah) August 24, 2023

Three years ago, Vicky Kaushal shared the National Award for Best Actor with Ayushmann Khurrana. They were awarded for their roles in Uri: The Surgical Strike and Andhadhun, respectively.

The National Awards for the year 2021 were announced yesterday. Allu Arjun is a first time winner, as are Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon, joint winners of the Best Actress prize.