Exclusive: Mohit Suri Reveals His Wife And <i>Paap</i> Actor Udita Goswami, A DJ Now, "Is Asked To Play <i>Saiyaara</i> At Gigs"

The Saiyaara wave is everywhere from box office records to club dancefloors. Director Mohit Suri, in an exclusive chat with NDTV, revealed that the film's massive success has reached his home in the most unexpected way: his wife Udita Goswami, who's a DJ now, is getting flooded with requests to play the Saiyaara soundtrack at gigs.

"Yes, my wife is a DJ, suddenly everyone is asking her to play Saiyaara," Mohit said with a smile, acknowledging the surreal moment the entire family is experiencing.

The filmmaker added that while his wife has always been his biggest support system, this success feels like her moment just as much as his.

"She has known me for the last 22 years. It's very difficult being in her position because the highs are not that high sometimes and the lows are very low but you still have to be there supporting," he said.

For the unversed, Udita Goswami made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Pooja Bhatt's Paap (2003). She acted in Mohit Suri's directorial debut Zeher with Emraan Hashmi. She went on to act in films like Aksar, Dil Diya Hai, Kisse Pyaar Karoon, Apartment. But she left films a decade ago and became a DJ.

Mohit, who married Udita after a decade of being in the film industry, said the couple skipped holidays and made sacrifices while he was working on Saiyaara. "There's always that one love you share which is your obsession with your film. She made all those sacrifices and never made it difficult for me," he said.

Their daughter is now enjoying the spotlight too. "She suddenly realised I'm famous and she's loving the paps covering us. The last time when she was spotted, started making her hair and I was like what are you doing?" he laughed.

"My son didn't care much. He's like what is happening?"

Meanwhile, Saiyaara minted Rs 273.50 crore at the domestic box office within 13 days of its release. Globally, it crossed the Rs 400 crore mark.

