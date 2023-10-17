National Awards: Sneha Reddy's Big Shout Out To Husband Allu Arjun - 'A Momentous Memory'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: allusnehareddy)

Pushpa star Allu Arjun's wife Sneha Reddy's post for him after he received the coveted National Award in the best Actor category is adorable. Sneha Reddy was her husband Allu Arjun's plus one at the National Film Awards ceremony held in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan. Hours after the ceremony ended, Sneha Reddy treated her social media family to some adorable pictures of herself and the Pushpa star. Giving a shout out to her husband, she wrote, "A special day, a momentous memory! Your commitment to your work has always been a delight to watch. Etched with love and admiration."

Allu Arjun, who received the Best Actor award for Pushpa: The Rise, said on the red carpet that winning for a commercial film was a "double achievement." Allu Arjun, one of Telugu cinema's biggest stars, played the titular gangster in Pushpa: The Rise and will reprise the role in the sequel Pushpa: The Rule.

Allu Arjun's industry friends also congratulated the star on his massive feat. Baahubali star Rana Daggubati shared a picture of Allu Arjun receiving the prize on his Instagram story and wrote, "Awesome, awesome, awesome."

Samantha Ruth Prabu, whose performance with Allu Arjun in Pushpa song Oo Antava set the stage on fire, also congratulated the star. She wrote, "The one and only Allu Arjun, congratulations."

Take a look at their posts below:

The winners of the National Awards for the year 2021, announced in August, included Allu Arjun (Best Actor), Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon (Best Actress) and the teams of the films RRR, Sardar Udham, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Kashmir Files, all of which won more than one award. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won Best Feature Film. The Dada Saheb Phalke Award, India's highest film honour, went to legendary actress Waheeda Rehman.