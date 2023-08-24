National Awards: In Best Actress Alia Bhatt's Post, The Gangu Pose. PS - Kriti Sanon

Alia Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: aliaabhatt )

It's a big, big moment for Alia Bhatt. She was named Best Actress for her performance in and as Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 69th National Awards and it's obviously time tot celebrate. Alia Bhatt shared a joyful post after her big win with two pictures of herself; in the first, she strikes the backwards namaste Gangubai pose that has become something of a trademark. Alia's post also includes a postscript to Kriti Sanon with whom she shares the Best Actress prize. Kriti has been awarded for her role in Mimi.

Alia Bhatt name-checked Gangubai Kathiawadi director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in her post but he wasn't the only one. She wrote, “To Sanjay Sir, To the entire crew, To my family, To my team and last but most definitely not the least… To my audience” and added a heart emoji, “This national award is yours, because without you ALL none of this would be possible.. seriously!!! I am SO grateful. I do not take moments like these lightly. I hope to continue to entertain for as long as I can.”

Alia signed off as: “Love and light. Gangu (also known as alia)”



Alia's postscript addressed to Kriti Sanon read: “P.S – Kriti, I remember messaging you the day I saw Mimi. It was such an honest and powerful performance. I cried and cried. So so well deserved. Shine on you star, the world is your oyster.”

A lesson in grace, if you will. See Alia Bhatt's post here:

Gangubai Kathiwadi, based on a real life sex worker-turned-activist, won five National Awards including Alia Bhatt's Best Actress prize and Best Screenplay for director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won Best Film and Allu Arjun was named Best Actor for Pushpa: The Rise.