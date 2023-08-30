Allu Arjun X Instagram: This Is Pushpa's World And We Are Just Living In It

Allu Arjun in a still from the video. (courtesy: instagram)

It is not everyday that we get to witness a day in the life of Allu Arjun. So, when the superstar collaborated with Instagram for a video, his fans were in for a treat. After giving his fans a brief tour of his Hyderabad home, Allu Arjun took his fans to the sets of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which is being shot in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City. In the video, Allu Arjun greets a sea of fans as he enters the venue. He later checks into his swanky vanity van, where he meets Pushpa director Sukumar. After an outfit change, Allu Arjun heads to the make-up chair. Enter Pushpa.

Speaking about his fans, Allu Arjun says in the video, "Fans in India are different from the rest of the world. You have to see it. I can't explain. They play a huge part of my motivation." He adds, "It's their love that makes me push my boundaries, and I want to make them really proud - like, more proud and more proud."

About his character Pushpa, Allu Arjun says, "If there's one thing about Pushpa that I really like, it's his never-give-up character." He also describes it as his biggest hit. Allu Arjun also mentions in the video that his family has been in the film industry for three decades. "I come from a film family. That is on a lighter note," he says jokingly.

Check out the video shared by Instagram here:

The first part of Pushpa showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Pushpa: The Rise was a huge hit at the box office. The film released in 2021 and Allu Arjun recently won the Best Actor award at the 69th National Film Awards.