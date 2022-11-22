Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Is Trending. Because, Shehzada Teaser

Allu Arjun in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. (courtesy: YouTube)

The teaser of Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada released on Tuesday. Needless to say, the teaser started trending big time. However, a section of the Internet couldn't help but remember the best moments from Allu Arjun's 2020 Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which happens to be the original. The film also starred Pooja Hegde and Tabu. The film's songs Samajavaragamana and Buttabomma trended big time too. Allu Arjun fans united on Twitter and recalled the iconic moments from the original film. "No hate...But no one can match the swag of Allu Arjun," wrote a fan.

"No hate...But no one can match the swag of Allu Arjun," a fan of the Pushpa star wrote.

"No, no, no, no, no y'all ruined Ready, Kick and what not. not this please. Not a Trivikram movie. No, no, no. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Hindi cinema comedy could neverrrrrr," read another tweet.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo tracks Samajavaragamana and Buttabomma, that went crazy viral, have a separate fan base. Referring to the latter track, a fan wrote: "You can remake Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo but how will you remake Samajavaragamana song?"

Another tweet read: "What's the need of doing Shehzada! The original Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was not a great movie, it worked because of Allu Arjun's swag and music. Also the original was watched by many, Hindi dubbing is also available. Why can't they make films of original content."

Shehzada, directed by Rohit Dhawan, stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon. It also features Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar. The film has been co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Aravind S Radha Krishna and Aman Gill. The film is set to release on February 10, 2023.