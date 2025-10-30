Viral Video Of Mahima Chaudhry And Sanjay Mishra In Wedding Outfit Sets Internet Abuzz

Bollywood fans were left puzzled after a video of Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Mishra dressed as a bride and groom surfaced online. The clip quickly went viral, sparking wedding rumours and a flurry of reactions on social media. However, the truth behind the viral visuals is far from what they appeared to be.

The Viral Video That Started It All

A short clip showing Mahima Chaudhry in a red bridal saree and Sanjay Mishra in a cream kurta and coat outfit spread rapidly across the internet.

The duo was seen exiting a building, smiling and posing for photographers. Curious fans began speculating whether the two actors had tied the knot in a private ceremony, with some expressing shock and others excitement.

The Truth Behind Mahima And Sanjay's 'Wedding'

Contrary to the rumours, Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Mishra have not gotten married. The viral visuals were part of a promotional shoot for their upcoming romantic comedy Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi.

The film's makers released its motion poster on Instagram, confirming that the on-screen wedding look was tied to the movie's storyline rather than real life.

About Durlabh Prasad Ki Dusri Shadi

The upcoming film brings together Mahima Chaudhry and Sanjay Mishra in a quirky romantic comedy centred around an unusual marriage plot.

The teaser caption, "Dulhan mil gayi hai, ab tayaar ho jaiye, kyunki baraat nikalne wali hai" - hinted at the film's humorous premise. With its release drawing near, the promotional stunt appears to have successfully captured public attention.

In real life, both Mahima and Sanjay have separate personal journeys. Mahima Chaudhry was married to architect Bobby Mukherji in 2006. The couple later parted ways, and Mahima has since focused on raising her daughter, Ariana.

Sanjay Mishra, meanwhile, is happily married to Kiran Mishra and is a father to two daughters, Pal and Lamha.

