"Today Is A Black Day": Manisha Koirala Breaks Silence On Nepal Protests After 19 Killed In Police Firing

Manisha Koirala has spoken out strongly against the violent police crackdown on young demonstrators in Nepal. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a poignant photograph of a blood-soaked shoe alongside a hard-hitting message on the crisis that has shaken the nation.

What's Happening

Manisha Koirala took to her Instagram handle and wrote, "आजको दिन नेपालका लागि कालो दिन हो - जब जनताको आवाज, भ्रष्टाचारविरुद्धको आक्रोश र न्यायको मागलाई गोलीले जवाफ दिइयो।(Today is a black day for Nepal - when bullets respond to the voice of the people, outrage against corruption and demand for justice.)"

Thousands of young Nepalis, largely from Generation Z, have been protesting in Kathmandu and other cities. They have been demanding the government to roll back its ban on popular social media platforms and take decisive action against corruption.

On Monday, the movement took a tragic turn when security forces opened fire on protestors across several districts. According to Nepal's Ministry of Health and Population, at least 19 people were killed. Meanwhile, ANI has reported that over 250 people have been injured.

Protesters had marched with national flags, singing the anthem and voicing anger over corruption and censorship. The demonstrations escalated when crowds swarmed parliament and set its entrance ablaze, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and eventually live ammunition.

Background

The protests began after Nepal's government blocked 26 unregistered social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, and X, leaving millions of users disconnected and furious.

Authorities had given tech companies a week to register locally, appoint compliance officers, and establish a point of contact, following a Supreme Court directive issued last year. Officials maintain the move was meant to regulate digital platforms, citing concerns over online fraud and money laundering, issues that previously led to Telegram's suspension in July.

Despite government assurances that it remains committed to protecting freedom of expression, the unrest continues to intensify.