Nepal Protest Live Updates: Thousands of Gen-Z protestors took to the streets, protesting against corruption and the government's ban on 26 social media apps, including Facebook, and YouTube and X (formerly Twitter). At least eight people have died and 100 have been injured in violent clashes in Nepal. The army has been deployed in the Nepali capital following the imposition of a curfew in the area.
Nepal Gen-Z Protest Live Updates
Police responded with water cannons, teargas, and rubber bullets after demonstrators threw tree branches and water bottles and shouted anti-government slogans. Some protesters even managed to enter the Parliament compound, intensifying the situation, according to a report by The Kathmandu Post.
Nepal Gen-Z Protest Live Updates: The Social Media Ban
On Thursday, Nepal banned social media sites, including Facebook and Instagram, after they did not register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology. A notice said social media giants were given a week to register with the government, starting August 28. But none -- Meta (Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp), Alphabet (YouTube), X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and LinkedIn - had submitted applications by the deadline.
The government's directions followed a Supreme Court order last year. The social media giants had been asked to establish a point of contact and name a resident grievance handling officer and compliance officer.
TikTok, Viber, Witk, Nimbuzz, and Popo Live are registered with the government and continue to be in use in Nepal. Applications from Telegram and Global Diary are being examined, it is learnt.
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: 8 Dead, Over 100 Injured
At least eight people have been killed in Nepal Gen-Z protest, including five at the Trauma Center and one at the Kathmandu Medical Center.
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: 'We Want To See Change,' Say Protestors
Ikshama Tumrok, 20, said she was protesting against the "authoritarian attitude" of the government.
"We want to see change. Others have endured this, but it has to end with our generation," she told AFP.
Since the ban, videos contrasting the struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and expensive vacations have gone viral on TikTok, which is still operating.
"There have been movements abroad against corruption and they (the government) are afraid that might happen here as well," said protester Bhumika Bharati.
Protest In Nepal: "Please Exit Safely," Appeals Gen-Z Group To Protestors
The Gen-Z group of Nepal appealed to the protestors to step back and "exit safely". A social media post from the Gen-Z group read, “There are too many vested group rattling the mass. Please leave safely as soon as possible. We successfully won the day already. Let's go home today safely."
Why Nepal Is Blocking Social Media Platforms Like Facebook, X And YouTube
Nepal's government said Thursday it is blocking most social media platforms including Facebook, X and YouTube because the companies failed to comply with regulations that required them to register with the government.
Nepal's Minister for Communication and Information Prithvi Subba Gurung said about two dozen social network platforms that are widely used in Nepal were repeatedly given notices to come forward and register their companies officially in the country. The platforms would be blocked immediately, he said.
TikTok, Viber and three other social media platforms would be allowed to operate in Nepal because they have registered with the government.
Nepal government have been asking the companies to appoint a liaison office or point in the country. It has brought a bill in parliament that aims to ensure that social platforms are properly managed, responsible and accountable.
Why Gen-Z Is Protesting In Nepal
In Nepal, several social media sites, including Facebook, YouTube, and X, have been inaccessible since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms, leaving users angry and confused. Popular platforms such as Instagram have millions of users in Nepal who rely on them for entertainment, news, and business. The move has sparked public outrage, and on Monday, thousands of young Nepalis marched in Kathmandu demanding that the government lift its ban on social media platforms and end the culture of corruption pervading the country.
