Why Portrait Of Former Nepal King Behind Army Chief Is Drawing Attention

Nepal's political turmoil deepened this week as mass protests against corruption, unemployment, and political instability turned violent, leaving at least 20 people dead. The immediate spark was a sudden government ban on social media, which sent thousands of young people onto the streets, setting government offices and residences of senior politicians on fire.

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation failed to calm the unrest.

But it was not just the flames on the streets that captured attention. On Tuesday evening, Nepal Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel addressed the nation in a televised appeal for peace. Behind him, prominently displayed, was a portrait of former Hindu king Prithvi Narayan Shah - the 18th-century monarch who unified Nepal.

The image sparked discussions on social media as soon as the broadcast aired. "Wonder what signal this sends to the world," one user wrote on X. Another called it "the biggest optical signal that can be given out." A third went further, "Is this a sign of monarchy's, and a Hindu Rashtra's return to Nepal soon?"

For a country that abolished monarchy in 2008 after a decade-long Maoist insurgency, the symbolism was noteworthy. Some analysts described it as a "huge development" in optics, while others dismissed it as coincidence. However, the timing, in the middle of one of Nepal's deadliest political crises in recent years, has made the backdrop difficult to ignore.

Nepal has navigated through 13 governments in just 17 years, with widespread frustration fueling frequent protests. Earlier this year, the country witnessed demonstrations demanding the return of the monarchy, amid growing frustration with elected leaders.

With Oli's resignation and escalating violence, discussions about whether the Shah dynasty could make a comeback have resurfaced.

It is also important to note that the Nepal Army has long revered Prithvi Narayan Shah, with numerous institutions and military sites named after him. Even when Sigdel formally took charge as army chief in September 2024, the same portrait was visible during the ceremony.

