Parliament Burnt, Minister Beaten Up: Key Moments From Nepal Protests

Violent protests continued in Nepal, despite a ban on 26 apps being lifted and Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigning. Anti-corruption protests, primarily led by students and youth, swept through the country over the last week.

On Monday, police targeted demonstrators who returned to the streets to demand that the government lift the social media ban. At least 19 people were killed and hundreds were injured in the police crackdown, according to multiple reports. Amid the protests, videos showed Mr Oli was seen leaving his office in a military helicopter.

Several videos from the streets of Kathmandu and other cities have gone viral.

Finance Minister Chased And Kicked

A video shows Nepal's Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel, 65, running through the crowded streets of Kathmandu with a large group of protesters chasing him. At one point, a young protester leaps from the opposite direction and kicks the minister, who crashes into a red wall. Mr Paudel quickly regained his footing and continued running through the street.

Finance minister of NEPAL got an unexpected kick from common people of Nepal. pic.twitter.com/NrcCf7Vxrl — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) September 9, 2025

Parliament Set Ablaze

In Kathmandu, demonstrators forcibly entered the parliament building and set it ablaze, while other government buildings and political leaders' residences were also targeted.

A video captured protesters breaching the parliament complex. Hundreds of demonstrators were seen surging into the area, climbing over walls and breaking through security barriers. Smoke billowed from the main parliament building, which was set ablaze. Flames engulfed parts of the structure as protesters continued to gather around, chanting and waving signs. Protestors also burnt the home of Mr Oli.

Parliament in Nepal set on fire by the people after the anti corruption protests in the country continued.

A new world is pushing hard to be born. pic.twitter.com/chMlmQcivd — Khadija (@KhadijaA1917) September 9, 2025

#WATCH | Nepal: Protesters dance and celebrate as the private residence of former PM K.P. Sharma Oli, in Bhaktapur, burns. The Nepali PM resigned this afternoon amid demonstrations against the Government over alleged corruption.



(Video Source: TV Today Nepal) pic.twitter.com/d71H1bQ1KJ — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025

Ex-PM Attacked

A video showed former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba bleeding from his face as he and his wife, Arzu Rana Deuba, were rescued by the army after protestors broke into their residence in Kathmandu. The footage shows the immediate aftermath of the attack, with signs of desecration and chaos inside and outside the house.

Injured Protester Rallies Crowd

Protesters have clashed with police, who responded with live fire, rubber bullets and tear gas.

A video making rounds on social media shows a youngster with half of his face bandaged and his chest completely covered in bandages. His shirt was open, revealing injuries he had sustained during the protests and the violent police crackdown.

Addressing a large crowd through a microphone, he thumped his chest above the bandage and said, "I was shot in the chest, in the chest." The crowd cheered in response. Pointing to his face, he added that he had also been shot there and noted that his glasses had been shattered.

Holding up a once-white shirt now stained red, he declared, "This is our blood, the blood of Nepalis. We are going to stand together. Every single one of us. Are you with me?" The crowd erupted in cheers.

We don't need subtitles for that , video from Nepal.



pic.twitter.com/mgPAwhpmYg — Bihar_se_hai (@Bihar_se_hai) September 9, 2025

Man Taunts Police With Kung Fu Moves

A video showed a man, wearing nothing but shorts, performing kung fu moves in front of a barricade of police officers equipped with shields and protective gear. He was seen taunting and trying to provoke the police into attacking, striking kung fu poses and assuming a fighting stance as he faced them.

A Shaolin master apparently also joined protests in Nepal https://t.co/VXui5u3ZHY pic.twitter.com/R3XGjAE0Kd — RT (@RT_com) September 9, 2025

The government announced compensation for the victims' families and free medical treatment for the injured.