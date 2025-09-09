Ex Nepal PM Bleeds, Sits Helplessly On Field After Army Rescues Him, Wife

Amid violent anti-corruption protests in Nepal that continued for the second day, the country's ex-Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife, Arzu Rana Deuba, the foreign minister, were assaulted by protesters.

The demonstrators broke into the residence of Deuba in Budanilkantha, Kathmandu. Footage shows the ex-minister bleeding from his face in the aftermath of the attacks. Before the authorities arrived at the scene to rescue Deuba and Arzu, their residence was desecrated.

The demonstrations, led by 'Gen Z' protesters, escalated after protesters resorted to arson and vandalism in Kathmandu and other parts of the country.

Residences of political leaders, cabinet ministers and official buildings were set ablaze by the angry youth. Even party offices and police stations have not been spared.

The protests that were triggered after a nationwide ban on social media, have left 19 dead and over 300 injured. In the light of fierce dissent, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli revoked the ban and tendered his resignation on Tuesday.

Per a report by PTI, the agitators shouted slogans such as, "KP Chor, Desh Chodd" (or KP thief, leave the country) and "Take Action Against Corrupt Leaders" during the protests.

Visuals showed a war-like situation in capital Kathmandu, with small armies of young men and women occupying public spaces and engaged in pitched battles with the cops.

"Stop the ban on social media. Stop corruption, not social media," protesters shouted.

Finance Minister, Bishnu Prasad Paudel, was chased through Kathmandu streets with people running behind him. A young protester, from the opposite direction, jumps and kicks the minister down, who is thrown off balance and crashes into a red wall.

Several social media sites - including Facebook, YouTube and X - were blocked on Friday in the Himalayan nation of 30 million people, after the government cut access to 26 unregistered platforms.