"Not Sparing Tourists": Indian Woman's Call For Help From Violence Hit Nepal

An Indian woman has issued an urgent appeal for help and rescue amid violent Gen-Z protests that have claimed at least 21 lives. Upasana Gill, who had travelled to Nepal for a volleyball tournament, said her hotel was set ablaze by a mob, forcing her to flee without her belongings. Describing her horrowing experience, Ms Gill said she barely managed to escape the mob that chased her carrying large sticks.

The anti-graft protests in Nepal have killed at least 19 civilians and three security personnel this week as an angry mob vandalised government buildings and chased politicians on the streets. The demonstrations were organised by the group "Gen Z Nepal" and drew support from more than half the Himalayan nation's 30 million people who are younger than 30, but often led by prime ministers twice their age. Started as

Ms Gill said a large group of protestors attacked the hotel where she was staying and burned the place down. She said the mob did not even spare tourists and chased them on the streets with sticks in hand.

"My name is Upasana Gill, and I am sending this video to Praful Garg. I request the Indian embassy to please help us. All those who can help us, please help. I am stranded here in Pokhara, Nepal," the Indian woman said.

"I had come here to host a volleyball league, and currently, the hotel where I was staying has been burned down. All my luggage, all my belongings, were in my room, and the entire hotel was set on fire. I was in the spa, and people were running behind me with very large sticks, and I barely managed to escape with my life."

She added that the situation in Nepal was "very bad" as "fires were being set on roads everywhere."

"They are not sparing tourists here. They don't care if someone is a tourist. They are setting fires everywhere without thinking, and the situation has become very, very bad here," she added.

Situation In Nepal

As many as 27 individuals involved in looting, arson, and other violent acts during the ongoing Gen Z-led protests across Nepal have been arrested by the Nepal Army, The Himalayan Times reported on Wednesday. The unrest peaked on Tuesday when Prime Minister KP. Sharma Oli tendered his resignation. Protesters have since attacked government buildings, vandalised the Parliament, and vandalised the residences of top leaders, including President Ramchandra Paudel.

As civilian law enforcement struggled to contain the chaos, the Nepal Army announced a nationwide curfew, assuming full control of maintaining law and order. The curfew, which is being enforced under the Local Administration Act of 1971, will remain in effect until at least 6 am on Thursday, with further extensions to be decided based on the evolving situation.

Security forces cited widespread arson, attacks on public property, and failure of local administration during the peak of the Gen Z protests as reasons for the military's direct intervention.