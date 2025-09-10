Nepal's Former Chief Justice Picked By Gen Z To Lead Talks With Army

The former Chief Justice of Nepal, Sushila Karki, will be the representative of the Gen Z protesters for the negotiations with the Army. This was the decision of the protesters after a marathon 6-hour meeting this evening.

The protesters - who are divided into several groups -- had met to discuss the name of a non-political leader to lead the talks with Nepal Army for the formation of an interim government.

Sushila Karki is Nepal's first woman Chief Justice who was known for her zero-tolerant attitude to corruption.

Appointed on July 11, 2016, she had presided over multiple high-profile anti-corruption cases. In 2017, she had faced impeachment attempt but the motion withdrawn after backlash from the public and the judiciary.

"This government should step down... These leaders are out of date. They have no vision, no education. Maybe they have certificates, but they do not seem educated," she had told NDTV in a recent interview. "I am supporting this movement from today. Not yesterday, but today. Because these people killed our children. See, 19 people are dead. What is the condition of their mothers and fathers?" she had added.

Nepal is facing political uncertainty after its Prime Minister, KP Oli, resigned on Tuesday following widespread anti-corruption protests, triggered by a social media ban. At least 19 people were killed in the protests that turned violent over the weekend.

The protests had started on September 8 in Kathmandu and other major cities, including Pokhara, Butwal, and Birgunj, after the government imposed a ban on major social media platforms, citing concern about revenue and cybersecurity.

They had demanded that the ban on social media platforms be scrapped, seeing it an attempt to suppress free speech. But the focus of the protests soon broadened, with the people calling for an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance.

The situation escalated soon and at least 19 people were killed and 500 were injured in clashes with security forces. A curfew is now in place in several cities, including Nepal capital Kathmandu, to control the situation.

The call for the talks came late on Tuesday after President Ram Chandra Paudel accepted the resignation of the Prime Minister Oli.