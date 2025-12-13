Bengaluru Man Electrocuted While Trying To Save Pet Parrot Worth 2.5 Lakhs

An attempt to rescue his pet macaw (a type of parrot) turned fatal for a 32-year-old businessman in Bengaluru after he accidentally touched a high-voltage line and got electrocuted. The incident has been reported from Bengaluru's Girinagar area, and the man has been identified as Arun Kumar.

Kumar's macaw, reportedly worth around Rs 2.5 lakh, fled his house and landed on a nearby electric pole on Friday morning.

With a steel pipe in hand, the Bengaluru-based businessman climbed onto the compound wall to bring back his pet macaw. During the rescue operation, the pipe came in contact with a live high-voltage wire, resulting in a severe electric shock. Kumar fell from the wall and sustained injuries.

"He tried to rescue the bird using a steel pipe, which accidentally touched a high-voltage line. The shock was fatal," a senior police officer said.

Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. He owned a vehicle number plate manufacturing business.

The police have registered a case of unnatural death.

In another case of electrocution, a 23-year-old woman died while heating water with an electric rod at her house in southwest Delhi's Mahipalpur.

"Initial enquiry revealed that the woman had gone to take a bath and was using an electric rod to heat water. When she did not come out for a long time, her friend, who lives in the same building, went to check on her and found the door bolted from inside. She then called the police," a police officer told the news agency PTI.

