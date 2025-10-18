Bengaluru Man Kills Wife He Met On Instagram, Tries To Stage It As Accident

Bengaluru Police have arrested a man who allegedly murdered his wife and tried to make it appear as an accidental electrocution.

The 32-year-old accused, from Vijayanagara district, had married the victim just nine months ago after meeting her on Instagram. The woman, a widow with a 15-year-old daughter from her first marriage, was found dead in the bathroom of her apartment in Bengaluru's Maragondanahalli on the evening of October 15.

Initially, the husband told family members that she had died due to an electric shock from a water heater. However, police grew suspicious after the victim's daughter revealed that the couple had quarreled the previous day and that the bathroom door was locked from the outside when she returned home.

Following a complaint by the victim's sister, police registered a case and detained the accused on October 16. During interrogation, he confessed to strangling his wife in a fit of rage over suspected infidelity and staging the scene to look like an accident.

The accused was produced before court on October 17 and remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is going on.

