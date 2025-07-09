Bengaluru Man Throws Wife To The Ground, Keeps Foot On Neck Till She Dies

A fight between a husband and his wife turned ugly and he killed the mother of two in a dastardly manner - by throwing her on the floor and keeping his foot on her neck until she died.

Police said Harish Kumar and Padmaja were from Srinivaspur in Karnataka and were working in Bengaluru after completing their Bachelor of Engineering. The couple, who had two children, fought frequently and one such fight turned physical on Tuesday night.

Harish, an official said, thrashed Padmaja and then pushed her to the ground, putting his foot on her neck and keeping it there until she died.

"A case has been registered at the Bommanahalli Police Station and Harish has been arrested. He is being questioned," the official said.