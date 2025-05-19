Advertisement
Elderly Man, 12-Year-Old Electrocuted Inside Flooded Basement In Bengaluru

Manmohan Kamath, 63, was using an external motor to drain water from the cellar when he got electrocuted due to a short circuit. Dinesh (12), who was standing inside the flooded basement, was also electrocuted.

Elderly Man, 12-Year-Old Electrocuted Inside Flooded Basement In Bengaluru
The incident happened around 6.15 pm at Madhuvan Apartments in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru:

An elderly man and a minor died of electric shock inside an inundated basement in an apartment complex in Bengaluru. The tragic incident capped a rainy day in Bengaluru that crippled the city on Monday.

Manmohan Kamath, 63, was using an external motor to drain water from the cellar when he got electrocuted due to a short circuit. Dinesh (12), who was standing inside the flooded basement, was also electrocuted.

The incident happened around 6.15 pm at Madhuvan Apartments in BTM 2nd Stage.

The city received about 104 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, flooding many low-lying areas and leading to traffic pile-ups. The grim scene in the city was not new, but something the IT capital witnesses every year when it rains.

Visuals showed severe waterlogging in several areas as the city's infrastructure struggled to cope with heavy rainfall. In another rain-related incident, a 35-year-old woman was killed in a wall collapse.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several areas across Karnataka, including Bengaluru. More rain is expected in the next two days, said the weather office, as the authorities have begun work to mitigate the impact of the waterlogging.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday asserted that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has been replaced by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), was making efforts to tackle the severe waterlogging affecting several areas of the city, which saw heavy rainfall.

He also said the actual problem was the deposition of leaves, paper, and other litter on the road in one place, which led to clogging.

Show full article

