Bengaluru Rains: Viral 'IP67' Social Media Post Highlights City's Urban Flooding Crisis

In many Indian metropolitan cities, even a brief 10-minute spell of rain is enough to cause severe waterlogging, creating major hurdles for daily office commuters. The recurring issue is often blamed on poor urban planning and inadequate drainage systems, which fail to cope with sudden downpours, leading to traffic snarls and disrupted routines. Bengaluru is the latest city to suffer this season, with intense rainfall leaving several areas submerged and causing widespread disruption to daily life. Despite the chaos, many working professionals are still expected to brave the flooded roads and stalled traffic to report to their offices, highlighting the city's perennial struggle with urban planning and water management issues. Arun Vinayak, a Bengaluru resident and co-founder of Exponent Energy, was among those severely affected, encountering a surreal scene on his commute: his car was submerged underwater, and water was flowing inside his car.

Sharing this pathetic situation with the social media users, he posted a photo of his waterlogged vehicle on his X account, saying, "Building hardware in India is even harder if you have to make your office and cars and homes IP67. #underwater #batteryok #engineersnotok en route to work today."

Building hardware in India is even harder if you have to make your office and cars and homes IP67. #underwater #batteryok #engineersnotok en route to work today pic.twitter.com/PJ9D1syuFl — Arun Vinayak (@Arun_Vinayak_S) May 19, 2025

The humorous reference to "IP67" - a standard for water and dust resistance - struck a chord online. "IP67" indicates a device's protection against solid objects and liquids. The first digit "6" signifies full protection against dust and solid particles, ensuring no internal contamination. The second digit "7" means the device can withstand temporary immersion in water.

The viral post has got over 60000 views, and many social media users are commenting on it.

"Throw a few fish in there and get a pedicure by the time you reach," one unser commented humorously.

"This happened in Mumbai in 2005; people got permanently handicapped or even lost their lives due to this exact occurrence," wrote another user remembering the Mumbai floods.

"Bengaluru needed a car-cum-boat now. IT companies should think of a new home now," commented a third user, suggesting that the IT companies should relocate to somewhere else.